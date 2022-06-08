Today's headlines: Workers offered three free days at rural remote-working hubs; Michaela McAreavey video sees convenience store 'terminates' employment of staff member

More than half a million people who are being forced to look for a new bank have been given conflicting information about how to switch accounts.
A record 131,431 students are entered for the annual State exams starting today, although Covid may force some Leaving Cert candidates to delay sitting papers until the end of this month or next.
The Government will offer workers three free days in any remote-working hub as an incentive to ditch the office for a few days a week and work in their communities.
Patients hospitalised with Covid-19 who have a particular type of bacteria population living in their gut are less likely to survive the infection.
A convenience store in Northern Ireland has confirmed it has “terminated” the employment of one of its staff members in relation to a video which mocked the death of Michaela McAreavey.
Mattvi Rybkin (12) was invited to watch a Republic of Ireland training session ahead of the Ukraine vs Ireland Nations League match in the Aviva Stadium. At the session, Ireland’s Seamus Coleman video-called his Everton teammate and Ukraine footballer Vitaliy Mykolenko so he could speak to his young fan.
The only waves most of us hoped to see this summer were from a warm sandy beach. But is another Covid-19 wave in store for Ireland?
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has appealed to Boris Johnson to pull back from acting unilaterally over the Northern Ireland Protocol.