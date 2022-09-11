Today's headlines: Woman in Westmeath car fire named; households to get €600 in energy credits

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
It would mean each bi-monthly electricity bill would be reduced by at least €200 or more, with one credit applied to bills before Christmas and two credits on bills next year.
A woman remains in a serious condition in hospital after a car fire which killed her children — aged two and five — near Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Friday. Named locally last night as Lynn Egar, she was airlifted to hospital and is not believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
For Independent councillor Deirdre Donnelly the nightmare that endures to this day began in the early hours of Friday morning in autumn 2018 at a hotel in the south of the country.
"They definitely keep to themselves, unless they are protesting, then they are in-your-face. But people also keep away from them. I’ve seen people literally cross the road to get away from them."
During a poignant and sombre meeting of the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, the King spoke movingly about his mother and his family’s grief, but said the “sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers” had been the “greatest consolation”.
Airline was forced to cancel over 50 flights yesterday as boarding software crashed.
Specialist gardaí are examining a new complaint of historical sexual abuse by a former volunteer at St John Ambulance (SJA) as a report into paedophilia at the voluntary organisation nears completion.
House prices grew by €20,000 on average in the first half of this year — but the rate of increase then slowed in May and June, according to an analysis of sales data by auctioneers and property agents.
An Irishman has said he is delighted a court date has finally been set so he can answer criminal charges for helping to save migrants who braved dangerous sea journeys to the Greek island of Lesbos. Sean Binder (28), a rescue diver, former aid worker and recent law graduate, will go on trial in Greece on January 10.
RTÉ staff have reacted angrily to the level of compensation the national broadcaster is proposing to pay 61 current employees who were wrongly employed as contractors at the station for a period of years.
In a letter seen by the Sunday Independent, businesses are being given seven days to pay tax owed, which in some cases is substantial.