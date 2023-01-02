Today's headlines: Woman found dead in Cork seen on CCTV leaving pub with her suspected killer; Influencers paid nearly €300,000 to promote tourism

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
Gardaí are investigating whether CCTV footage captured Bruna Fonseca (28) leaving a city-centre pub with her suspected killer during New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Fáilte Ireland spent nearly €300,000 paying social-media influencers to promote various destinations around Ireland over the past two years.
The daily car-parking charge in the new National Children’s Hospital to open next year will be up to €10 a day, it has emerged.
Several leading Irish priests who clashed with Pope Benedict’s stance on key issues admit it will be “very hard” to mourn his death.
A young woman who was attacked by a group of pit bull terriers while walking her two dogs has said she didn’t leave her home for three months after the terrifying ordeal.
There is a “good chance” another “very serious” pandemic could take place during our lifetime, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.
Primary school children should be educated about what it means to be transgender, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.
The new leader of the trade union movement would not be surprised if strikes over pay ramp up in the private sector this year.
A kite surfer has been rescued after he drifted a mile out to sea and became entangled in the lines of his kite.