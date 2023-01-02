Today's headlines: Woman found dead in Cork seen on CCTV leaving pub with her suspected killer; Influencers paid nearly €300,000 to promote tourism

The body of 28-year-old Bruna Fonseca was discovered in an apartment in Co Cork on Sunday (Family handout/PA)

Woman found dead in Cork seen on CCTV leaving pub with her suspected killer

Gardaí are investigating whether CCTV footage captured Bruna Fonseca (28) leaving a city-centre pub with her suspected killer during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Influencers paid nearly €300,000 to promote tourism

Fáilte Ireland spent nearly €300,000 paying social-media influencers to promote various destinations around Ireland over the past two years.

Parents will pay €10 a day to park at new National's Children's Hospital

The daily car-parking charge in the new National Children’s Hospital to open next year will be up to €10 a day, it has emerged.

Leading priests who disagreed with Benedict admit it will be 'very hard to mourn' his death

Several leading Irish priests who clashed with Pope Benedict’s stance on key issues admit it will be “very hard” to mourn his death.

'I crawled across the river but the dog was still coming after me...'

A young woman who was attacked by a group of pit bull terriers while walking her two dogs has said she didn’t leave her home for three months after the terrifying ordeal.

'Good chance' of another pandemic in our lifetime, Taoiseach warns

There is a “good chance” another “very serious” pandemic could take place during our lifetime, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

'Transgender issues should be part of primary curriculum,' says O'Gorman

Primary school children should be educated about what it means to be transgender, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said.

ICTU chief warns 'relative industrial peace' could be set for change in 2023

The new leader of the trade union movement would not be surprised if strikes over pay ramp up in the private sector this year.

Kite surfer rescued after drifting one mile out to sea

A kite surfer has been rescued after he drifted a mile out to sea and became entangled in the lines of his kite.

Hundreds brave the sea for 40th annual New Year charity swim in Bray