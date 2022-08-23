Today's headlines: Woman (94) and sons held hostage by gang of six men in terrifying burglary; Home-heating oil prices drop but we still face double bills of last year

Woman (94) and sons held hostage by gang of six men in terrifying burglary

One of the sons, a man in his mid-60s, was assaulted by the gang, some of whom were armed with screwdrivers and other weapons.

Hospitals spent €1m on debt collectors to chase patients as Covid-19 hit

HSE-run hospitals spent nearly €1m hiring debt collectors to chase patients for outstanding debts during the two toughest years of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

Tributes paid to Dylan McCarthy (29) who died after 'serious assault' in Kildare

Tributes have poured in after the death of a young man who was critically injured after being assaulted during a fight outside a pub over the weekend.

Price of home-heating oil falls but bill still double the six of last year

The cost of home-heating oil has fallen back over the last few weeks. But householders are still paying almost double the outlay of just a year ago.

Clampdown on 'turf for sale' ads

Unlawful turf sales in retail outlets, local newspapers and on online platforms will be penalised under the Air Pollution Act 1987 from this winter onwards.

Residents fear they will become homeless by new clamping rule

Residents in a Dublin housing estate say they’re living in a nightmare thanks to ‘horrific’ new clamping measures.

Shortage of teachers worsens as pupils return to school

More than 400,000 post-primary pupils are returning to school for the new academic year amid warnings of worsening teacher shortages.





The Indo Daily crime week: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty

Taoiseach says Government taken by surprise over energy shortage warning

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted the Government was “taken by surprise” by a warning from the energy regulator that peak-time electricity usage had to be drastically reduced to avoid power outages.

Boy thrown off wooden bridge after alleged confrontation with motorist

Gardaí in Clontarf are investigating reports that a boy was thrown from the wooden bridge on Bull Wall during an alleged confrontation with a motorist.

Rose of Tralee 2022: Behind the scenes