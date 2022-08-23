Today's headlines: Woman (94) and sons held hostage by gang of six men in terrifying burglary; Home-heating oil prices drop but we still face double bills of last year

One of the sons, a man in his mid-60s, was assaulted by the gang, some of whom were armed with screwdrivers and other weapons.
HSE-run hospitals spent nearly €1m hiring debt collectors to chase patients for outstanding debts during the two toughest years of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.
Tributes have poured in after the death of a young man who was critically injured after being assaulted during a fight outside a pub over the weekend.
The cost of home-heating oil has fallen back over the last few weeks. But householders are still paying almost double the outlay of just a year ago.
Unlawful turf sales in retail outlets, local newspapers and on online platforms will be penalised under the Air Pollution Act 1987 from this winter onwards.
Residents in a Dublin housing estate say they’re living in a nightmare thanks to ‘horrific’ new clamping measures.
More than 400,000 post-primary pupils are returning to school for the new academic year amid warnings of worsening teacher shortages.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted the Government was “taken by surprise” by a warning from the energy regulator that peak-time electricity usage had to be drastically reduced to avoid power outages.
Gardaí in Clontarf are investigating reports that a boy was thrown from the wooden bridge on Bull Wall during an alleged confrontation with a motorist.