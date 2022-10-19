Today's headlines: What the Central Bank's latest decision means for first-time buyers; Film director Jim Sheridan sues law firm over sale of €10m former home

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
Under the amendment of that rule, house hunters will be permitted to borrow four times their income. This is a major boost for first-time buyers.
Evidence will be called o f surreptitiously recorded conversations in which the gun attack and a potential ceasefire were discussed, while the court will also hear from a senior detective about the activities of the “Hutch criminal organisation”.
A fleet of “jet engines” will account for €350m worth of emergency generation capacity the Government is ordering, to get the country through the difficult winters ahead.
Employers at more than 120 tech and financial services companies face demands to allow for up to 10 days’ paid menopause leave for workers.
Women drivers are paying over the odds for their motor insurance because they are less likely to take a driving test.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jim Sheridan is suing a law firm involved in the sale of his former multi-million euro seafront home.
Tax enforcement officials are now seeking to collect €71m in debts accumulated during the pandemic from the companies – a small proportion of the €2.6bn outstanding.
The shortage and cost of accommodation in the capital is being blamed for a flight of teachers to rural Ireland.