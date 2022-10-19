Today's headlines: What the Central Bank's latest decision means for first-time buyers; Film director Jim Sheridan sues law firm over sale of €10m former home

Jim Sheridan claimed solicitor John Murchan failed to release a file relating to the sale of the property. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Here are the main headlines of the morning.

Why the Central Bank decided to ease mortgage lending rules now and what it means for first-time buyers

Under the amendment of that rule, house hunters will be permitted to borrow four times their income. This is a major boost for first-time buyers.

Secretly recorded conversations between Jonathan Dowdall and Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch form key evidence in prosecution's case

Evidence will be called o f surreptitiously recorded conversations in which the gun attack and a potential ceasefire were discussed, while the court will also hear from a senior detective about the activities of the “Hutch criminal organisation”.

‘Jet engines’ to provide power as a last resort if outages hit

A fleet of “jet engines” will account for €350m worth of emergency generation capacity the Government is ordering, to get the country through the difficult winters ahead.

Pressure grows on employers to follow bank’s lead by offering menopause leave

Employers at more than 120 tech and financial services companies face demands to allow for up to 10 days’ paid menopause leave for workers.

Women can save €500 on their car insurance premium by passing driving test

Women drivers are paying over the odds for their motor insurance because they are less likely to take a driving test.

The Indo Daily: When will British PM Liz Truss resign?

The Indo Daily: Taxing times - when will British PM Liz Truss resign?

Film director Jim Sheridan sues law firm over sale of €10m former home

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jim Sheridan is suing a law firm involved in the sale of his former multi-million euro seafront home.

Revenue pursuing 10,000 Irish firms over tax debts after unfiled returns

Tax enforcement officials are now seeking to collect €71m in debts accumulated during the pandemic from the companies – a small proportion of the €2.6bn outstanding.

Schools can’t fill jobs as accommodation costs drive teachers out of Dublin

The shortage and cost of accommodation in the capital is being blamed for a flight of teachers to rural Ireland.