Today's headlines: We're heading towards war economy, warns Taoiseach; and man who repeatedly raped his sister is appealing conviction

‘We’re heading towards a war economy’

Ireland is heading toward being in a “war economy”, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine set to drive up the cost of food and many other everyday items, the Taoiseach warned yesterday.

Testimony of Corbett children would be key to retrial

Testimony from the two children of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39) is set to prove central to the US retrial of his killers, Tom (71) and Molly (37) Martens.

CAMHS scandal ‘is only tip of the iceberg’

Children have been prescribed antidepressants on more than 30,000 occasions over the past 10 years, new figures reveal. In just under one-third of these cases — 8,998 — the children were aged 11 and under, according to the latest statistics released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Sinn Féin wipe years of media statements from website

Sinn Féin has deleted thousands of media statements that go back nearly two decades from its website in recent days, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Second nursing home facing claim over ‘wrongful death’

A second wrongful death claim relating to the Covid-19 pandemic has been lodged against a nursing home in Co Dublin. Legal action is being taken against Tara Winthrop Nursing Home in Swords by a woman whose mother died of the virus.

Russian invasion of Ukraine causing supply chain crisis

Businesses across agriculture, food production, manufacturing and construction are bracing themselves for widespread commodity shortages and inflationary pressure due to the war in Ukraine.

Red tape delaying new social housing

Key social housing projects are taking three times longer than outlined in government guidelines to get through planning processes, delaying the delivery of schemes by years and increasing costs.

Man who repeatedly raped his sister to appeal conviction

A man who repeatedly raped his sister when she was between the ages of nine and 12 is appealing his criminal conviction.

Charlie’s ‘final wish’ is for our commitment to peace to remain

His voice mangled with passion and motor neurone disease, Charlie Bird pronounced his “death wish” in Belfast last Thursday.