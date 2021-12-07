Today's headlines: ‘Weather bomb’ hits Ireland as public warned of threat to life; Bank of Mum and Dad loans millions to first-time buyers

Status red warning as Storm Barra winds pose threat to life

Householders, motorists and pedestrians were warned that the vast Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ represents a potential threat to life with violent wind gusts of up to 140kmh.

Bank of Mum and Dad loans millions to first-time buyers

New research shows that four out of 10 first-time buyers are being gifted money to help them build a deposit to buy a home.

‘A great shame’ – fears over fate of Knocklofty House after vandalism

A great house built in the 18th century by a wealthy Anglo-Irish aristocrat and which featured in a dramatic IRA kidnap plot is now in danger of future collapse because of the actions of thieves and vandals.

Watch: 'Devastated' girl is told school is cancelled because of Storm Barra

Under-25s struggling with mental health and drinking more

A ticking health timebomb, triggered by the pandemic, is revealed today. Official figures shine a light on an increase in alcohol consumption and smoking, as well as a rise in people suffering worsening mental health and struggling with their weight.

The Indo Daily - It’s Complicated: Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

The Indo Daily - It’s Complicated: Alec Baldwin, his acting career, and that fatal movie set shooting

Weathering the storm: with schools and créches closed, here’s how to download and print puzzles for your child

Puzzles, word-searches, colouring in — they’re the go-to entertainment that every parent needs to have in their arsenal, particularly with schools and créches shut in 12 counties nationwide thanks to Storm Barra.

Information on close contacts in nightclubs not being collected

The HSE’s contact tracing team has not been collecting information on potential close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases in live music venues or nightclubs.

Achill braced for power cuts as early storm catches people ‘on the hop’

Residents and businesses in Mayo’s seaside towns are hoping Storm Barra won’t batter villages that have been devastated by fierce storms and coastal flooding in the past.

One in three will buy festive groceries online

One in three shoppers plan to buy their Christmas groceries online to avoid the festive rush.

Viagra may protect people from developing Alzheimer’s

Viagra may be able to protect people from developing Alzheimer’s disease, a study suggests.

Schools will have to choose between HEPA filters and other works

Primary schools will get funding in the coming weeks that will allow them to buy HEPA filtration systems, if they don’t have a more pressing need.