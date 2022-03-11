A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian refusal to allow evacuations from Mariupol is ‘outright terror’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and center of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs.

The Indo Daily: Putin's plutocrats - the vulgar world of Russia's oligarchs

‘The commander’s dead!’ – panic among Russian forces as tanks destroyed

The once-mighty Russian army seems to have stumbled, and is now held up by mud, a lack of fuel and poor planning.

‘People attack each other for food and petrol’: Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine as siege of Mariupol continues

The living are looting shops and fighting each other for food while the dead are being buried in mass graves. With the world looking on in horror at scenes not witnessed in Europe since World War II, the people of Mariupol have been forced into agonisingly desperate measures.

‘I said goodbye and hugged my family, it could be the last time’ – Irishman ‘proud’ to fight for Ukraine

Rhys Byrne is heading in to sign up with the Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion. The Dubliner (27) is nervous about what lies ahead.

Warning to petrol stations on price fixing as duty cuts bring costs down

The State’s competition watchdog has sent a stern warning on price fixing to a body that represents petrol stations. Petrol and diesel retailers were told they may be engaged in anti-competitive behaviour, the Irish Independent has learned.

Building sites face ‘strike’ shutdown as cost of diesel soars since January

One of the country’s main construction unions has warned that “sites will come to a halt” from next week due to soaring fuel costs. Irish Plant Contractors Association (IPCA) members employ more than 40,000 truck drivers and digger and machinery operators.

The Indo Daily - Gone walkabout: the end of Neighbours and why we love Aussie soaps

Cabinet ministers silent on opening their homes to Ukraine war refugees

Micheál Martin and most of his Cabinet ministers have declined to say whether they would be prepared, if they can, to take in Ukrainian refugees.

Former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy on why she’s downsizing

She’s been one of the best known faces on Irish television for over 40 years, but having left RTE in 2019, Mary Kennedy has entered a new phase of her life.

Toxic traffic fumes close to breaching ‘safe’ levels in Dublin city

Traffic fumes in Dublin city centre are pushing pollution levels close to breaching safety limits, the largest ever test of air quality has found.

Union fury at pandemic bonus plan for frontline health staff

Plans to give some healthcare workers reduced Covid recognition bonuses of €200 have come under fire. Unions are strongly opposed to draft HSE proposals on the eligibility criteria for the payment, warning these plans would exclude many frontline workers from receiving the full €1,000 payment announced earlier this year.