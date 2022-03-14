Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pauses as he speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Volodymyr Zelensky says he will continue negotiating with Russia and is waiting for a meeting with Vladimir Putin



Mr Zelensky said Sunday during his nightly address to the nation that his delegation has a “clear task” to do everything to ensure a meeting between the two presidents.

Fiche míle fáilte - More than 20,000 offers of accommodation for fleeing Ukrainians

More than 20,000 offers to provide accommodation to Ukrainian refugees in Ireland have been made, the Irish Independent understands.

Long-term rent controls ‘may drive down supply of housing’

Flat rent controls over long periods of time can drive down housing supply and raise prices, a senior member of the newly established Housing Commission has warned.

The Indo Daily: Under Siege - How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly into the spotlight

Mick Wallace and Clare Daly were two of just 13 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution on Ukraine this month - a resolution condemning Russian aggression.

Surrogacy contracts are ‘null and void’ if woman gives birth outside of Ukraine

Women in Ukraine who are pregnant with Irish surrogate babies risk becoming the child’s legal mother if they flee the war and give birth outside of their home country.

‘Widen tax bands’ to offset effect of inflation

The Government has been called on to reduce income and spending taxes because the Exchequer tax take is rising as prices rise. This is hitting consumers with “unexpected windfall taxes”.

New junior cycle ‘not preparing students adequately for Leaving Cert’ - ASTI report

Almost four in five secondary teachers say the new junior cycle is not preparing students adequately for progression to Leaving Cert study.

Sinn Féin deletes thousands of ‘outdated’ statements from site

Sinn Féin has said it deleted thousands of media statements from its website because it is working on a new website and is archiving “outdated content”.

Problems with electronic chart used by maternity hospitals causing ‘clinical risk’

Glitches and problems with an electronic chart used by some of the country’s biggest maternity hospitals is causing “significant clinical risk” to mothers and babies, documents seen by the Irish Independent reveal.

Hundreds of buggies and children's car seats donated for Ukrainian refugees entering Ireland

Hundreds of buggies and car seats have been donated by the people of Ireland for Ukrainian refugees entering the country.

Priests’ association writes to bishops asking for arbitration panels to address complaints

An association founded to defend priests’ rights has written to every Catholic bishop in the country asking them to set up arbitration panels to address the treatment of priests by some bishops.

