Today's headlines: Vigil held in memory of Thelma (5) and Michael (2) in Westmeath; possible 'substantial' reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free

Here are the main headlines of the morning.
There should be a “substantial” reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free, an expert group has advised the Government.
A family in Co Cork fear they will be homeless at the end of the month because they cannot find a new house to rent.
The small Co Westmeath village of Multyfarnham came to a standstill as local residents turned out in large numbers to support a family devastated by the tragic death of two small children in the area at the weekend.
Russian troops were forced to abandon their positions around the entire northern region of Kharkiv back into Russia, its defence ministry admitted, a retreat that analysts described as a shock rout and a possible turning point in the war.
Both the President and Taoiseach are expected to travel to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Irish Independent understands.
Prince Andrew will today join his siblings in a solemn procession behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as he prepares to play a central role in Britain’s mourning.
Adrienne Khiat (45) from Boston was forced to sleep overnight in Dublin Airport with her three young children, Kamilla (12), Taj (9) and Kader (4) after their flight home was cancelled.
Rory Mackenzie, who must undergo life-saving home dialysis treatment every second day, is one of many people with serious medical conditions or disabilities who are dreading winter with the prospects of runaway energy bills and the threat of blackouts.
The survey, which was carried out by Red C, also found eight in 10 were fearful for their future with one in two claiming their mental health had worsened as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.
Almost one in four graduates (24pc) were awarded a first class honours degree in 2021, as Covid-era grade inflation continued to make its mark.
Fianna Fáil TD Seán O’Fearghail questioned how “seriously” TDs and Senators take the Oireachtas in choosing to snub his symposium event in Dublin Castle, as Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin will have think-ins that same day.