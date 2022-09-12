Today's headlines: Vigil held in memory of Thelma (5) and Michael (2) in Westmeath; possible 'substantial' reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free

People gather for a vigil in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, to remember Thelma and Michael. Photo: Caroline Quinn

Young people warned of 'substantial' reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free

There should be a “substantial” reduction in the amount of money parents can leave to their children tax-free, an expert group has advised the Government.

'We have our car, but nowhere else to go’ - family faces eviction for second time in five years

A family in Co Cork fear they will be homeless at the end of the month because they cannot find a new house to rent.

Hundreds gather for candlelit vigil in memory of Thelma (5) and Michael (2)

The small Co Westmeath village of Multyfarnham came to a standstill as local residents turned out in large numbers to support a family devastated by the tragic death of two small children in the area at the weekend.

Russia's northern front line collapses as Ukraine captures 2,000km

Russian troops were forced to abandon their positions around the entire northern region of Kharkiv back into Russia, its defence ministry admitted, a retreat that analysts described as a shock rout and a possible turning point in the war.

President and Taoiseach among world leaders expected at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral



Both the President and Taoiseach are expected to travel to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Irish Independent understands.

Prince Andrew to play key role in mourning period despite being dogged by scandal

Prince Andrew will today join his siblings in a solemn procession behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin as he prepares to play a central role in Britain’s mourning.

‘It was horrific’ - children had to sleep in cardboard boxes after Aer Lingus flight disruption in Dublin airport

Adrienne Khiat (45) from Boston was forced to sleep overnight in Dublin Airport with her three young children, Kamilla (12), Taj (9) and Kader (4) after their flight home was cancelled.

‘Our bill has already doubled,’ says man on home dialysis

Rory Mackenzie, who must undergo life-saving home dialysis treatment every second day, is one of many people with serious medical conditions or disabilities who are dreading winter with the prospects of runaway energy bills and the threat of blackouts.

70pc of Ireland’s young people considering emigrating to secure better quality of life overseas - survey

The survey, which was carried out by Red C, also found eight in 10 were fearful for their future with one in two claiming their mental health had worsened as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.





One in four graduates get a ‘first’ due to grade inflation

Almost one in four graduates (24pc) were awarded a first class honours degree in 2021, as Covid-era grade inflation continued to make its mark.

Ceann Comhairle criticises own party for organising think-in on the same day as his symposium

Fianna Fáil TD Seán O’Fearghail questioned how “seriously” TDs and Senators take the Oireachtas in choosing to snub his symposium event in Dublin Castle, as Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin will have think-ins that same day.