Today's headlines: view the timeline to reopening Ireland and high alert needed for surge in Limerick Covid cases

A summer of music, pubs, holidays abroad and live sport beckons as the country takes significant steps to reopen further next month, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin saying last night "the end is within our grasp." Meanwhile, a woman who believes she recognised Annie McCarrick (26) on the night she vanished in 1993 has raised the possibility the American was last seen alive on a remote country road. She saw a woman matching Annie’s description near Rathnew, Co Wicklow.

Explainer: Our strong and weak points as we take boldest steps out of lockdown so far

We know there is a delicate dance in front of us in the months ahead. So what are our strengths and weaknesses as we take the boldest steps so far?

New witness believes she saw Annie McCarrick on the night she vanished

A woman who believes she saw Annie McCarrick on the night she disappeared has raised the possibility that the American was last seen alive on a remote country road.

‘Jill and I send a virtual hug from the White House’ - US President Joe Biden writes letter to Toy Show star Adam King

In a letter from the current US President, Mr Biden told the Cork youngster that the flags “both flew the route you will fly someday”.

Limerick case surge ‘a warning to other parts of country that this virus can still be a sneaky beast’

A surge of cases in Limerick has caused concern about hospitalisations of relatively younger adults who have been struck by the disease, given that many of the older population have received a protective shot in the arm.

‘We would be sitting on the couch at night and hearing the cracks in the wall crumbling’

This family’s dream home is infected by mica – and they’re not alone, writes Kathy Donaghy

A view from across the Atlantic: Americans want to visit, but are confused as to when and how Ireland will reopen

“People are knocking at the door, they’re wanting to go,” says Rachel Gaffney. But Ireland's travel rules are confusing.

17 years on, Coughlan case may soon be solved

Barry was last seen outside the Moonduster Inn between 1.30am and 2am on Saturday morning, May 1, 2004.

‘My great-grandfather’s shooting traumatised the family for decades’

"A hundred years ago, my great-grandfather was assassinated by the IRA."

Welcome to your Fit Summer plan

With our team of coaches in Health & Living and on independent.ie, we will bring you on a journey over the next four Mondays that will enable you to make deep and lasting changes so you can live the fit, healthy, and hopefully, long life you deserve. It is a plan to motivate you, to nourish you and to show you the joy of moving your body. Check the first week of our Fit Summer plan here.