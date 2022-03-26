Today's headlines: Vat could soon be cut to 9pc; Russian oligarch’s firm got millions from the Irish State in compensation

Here are the top stories on independent.ie this morning..

Fuel costs boost for consumers: Vat could soon be cut to 9pc after Martin secures EU agreement

Hard-pressed consumers have received a boost after the Government secured a deal with the EU that means Vat on fuel could soon be cut to 9pc.

UVF believed to be behind van bomb hoax that forced Coveney off stage

The UVF is suspected of being behind a loyalist hoax bomb attack at an event which Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was addressing yesterday.

‘I have one month left to save my home while she just walks around’: accusers vent anger at slowness of Catriona Carey probe

Gardaí are now examining 39 complaints against former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey after more people came forward with allegations of fraud regarding her asset management company.

Russian oligarch’s firm got millions from the Irish State to compensate for underused toll road

A toll road consortium involving a sanctioned Russian oligarch received more than €40m from the State to compensate it for lower-than-anticipated traffic volumes.

Calls for the ‘Butcher of Mariupol’ to face war crimes trial over siege

Around 3 00 people are now believed to have died in the bombing of a theatre in Mariupol in the worst single atrocity in a European war for more than a quarter of a century.

Cancer patients facing delays of at least two weeks for treatment due to Covid surge

Cancer patients who catch Covid-19 are enduring a delay of at last two weeks before resuming their chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment, a specialist has said.

Hundreds of high-risk patients have received game-changing Covid drug

More than 450 ‘high-priority’ Covid-19 patients have received a game-changing antibody drug to cut their risk of hospitalisation as Ireland strives to live with the virus.

Small team of experts won’t give up hope decades-old mystery of missing Annie, Deirdre and Jo Jo will be solved

THE men gathered before dawn and introduced themselves. They were wearing hiking boots and armed with maps, a drone, walkie-talkies and packed lunches. There were two professors (one a geo-physicist, the other an expert in taphonomy – what happens to human beings after death), a scientist, a former FBI agent and a world-renowned dog handler among their number. None had youth on their side – the oldest was pushing 70.