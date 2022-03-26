Today's headlines: Vat could soon be cut to 9pc; Russian oligarch’s firm got millions from the Irish State in compensation

Here are the top stories on independent.ie this morning..
Hard-pressed consumers have received a boost after the Government secured a deal with the EU that means Vat on fuel could soon be cut to 9pc.
The UVF is suspected of being behind a loyalist hoax bomb attack at an event which Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was addressing yesterday.
Gardaí are now examining 39 complaints against former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey after more people came forward with allegations of fraud regarding her asset management company.
A toll road consortium involving a sanctioned Russian oligarch received more than €40m from the State to compensate it for lower-than-anticipated traffic volumes.
Around 3 00 people are now believed to have died in the bombing of a theatre in Mariupol in the worst single atrocity in a European war for more than a quarter of a century.
Cancer patients who catch Covid-19 are enduring a delay of at last two weeks before resuming their chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment, a specialist has said.
More than 450 ‘high-priority’ Covid-19 patients have received a game-changing antibody drug to cut their risk of hospitalisation as Ireland strives to live with the virus.
THE men gathered before dawn and introduced themselves. They were wearing hiking boots and armed with maps, a drone, walkie-talkies and packed lunches. There were two professors (one a geo-physicist, the other an expert in taphonomy – what happens to human beings after death), a scientist, a former FBI agent and a world-renowned dog handler among their number. None had youth on their side – the oldest was pushing 70.