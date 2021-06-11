Today's headlines: Varadkar's team used fake pollsters to help get him elected in 2011; Inside Ireland's first post-lockdown concert

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s campaign used students posing as representatives of a fictitious polling company with fake business cards as part of his Dáil re-election bid, the Irish Independent can reveal. It comes as former taoiseach Bertie Ahern contradicted his successor Micheál Martin, who had said prior to 2007 Fianna Fáil members undertook polling while pretending to be market researchers.

Leo Varadkar's campaign used students as fake pollsters in 2011 Dáil re-election bid

The Tánaiste is the latest politician to become embroiled in the fake polling controversy that has engulfed Sinn Féin, Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens. In the run-up to the 2011 general election Mr Varadkar’s campaign used volunteers and students drawn from Young Fine Gael branches in universities to carry out polling in his Dublin West constituency, where he was seeking re-­election to the Dáil.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts for sale as part of €4.65bn Selfridges deal

Brown Thomas and Arnotts, two of Ireland’s iconic department stores, are believed to be for sale as part of a €4.65bn deal alongside British department store chain Selfridges. The Weston family, owner of the Selfridges Group is believed to be considering the four-billion-pound deal following an approach from a potential buyer.

Socially-distanced pods and face masks – inside Ireland’s first post-lockdown concert

Social distancing pods, face masks, and a lack of booze - the first gig in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic is very different from the crowded concerts of the pre-Covid world. Ciara O’Loughlin reports from James Vincent McMorrow at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

John Downing: Biden gives Johnson a big Brexit nudge, boosting the EU and Ireland in the row

Boris Johnson fervently wants his hosting of leaders from the world’s most heavy-hitting economies to signal that the United Kingdom has emerged from its EU divorce and is a big global player. But he has to reckon with the US president’s ongoing militant stance on Northern Ireland’s special trade status in a post-Brexit world, writes John Downing.

Going abroad again may not be quite as expensive as we feared as State to apply to €100m EU fund for PCR tests

The cost of Covid-19 tests for people from Ireland holidaying abroad from the middle of next month is likely to be subsidised through a share of a €100m EU fund to make travel more affordable, it emerged yesterday.

Fears for cancer patients as hospital hit by criminal hackers now flooded

A major hospital hit by the recent cyber attack has now been flooded. The flooding is affecting its radiotherapy services for cancer patients, the HSE revealed yesterday.

We can’t say what 600 ‘affordable’ houses at Glass Bottle site in Ringsend will cost, says Donohoe

The Minister for Finance and the head of Nama both admitted they don’t know what the rent or sale price will be for 600 ‘affordable homes’ on the agency’s landmark Glass Bottle site in Dublin. That’s despite the fact that making 15pc of units affordable was a condition of the planning for 3,800 homes on the former industrial land in Dublin 4, which had been in state hands for over a decade.

Secret defence pact allowing RAF jets in Irish airspace ‘undermines our neutrality’, says TD Berry

A secret defence pact with the UK that has allowed RAF fighter jets to operate in Irish sovereign airspace for almost two decades has been kept under wraps because it is a source of “national humiliation and embarrassment”, it has been claimed.

‘They are making us beg’ – pyrite-hit home owners ready to march on Dáil as they’re left in debt for thousands

Thousands of people whose pyrite-contaminated homes are crumbling around them are set to bring the reality of their nightmare directly to the Dáil in protest next Tuesday. Homeowners in Mayo and Donegal say the current government redress scheme will leave them thousands in debt and many at risk of homelessness.

'We are out of the World Cup already' - Brian Kerr insists too much emphasis on Ireland's style of play

Successive defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg in March’s opening qualifiers leaves scant margin of error. That’s an ominous sign when next up are the European champions Portugal in their backyard and a Serbian side rejuvenated under Dragan Stojković, writes John Fallon.