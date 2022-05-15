Today's headlines: Ukraine Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to ‘return to frontline’; Abortion access still a grey area for Irish women

Ukraine’s entry by Kalush Orchestra has become a popular anthem during the war (Luca Bruno/AP)

Here are the main headlines of the morning.

Ukraine Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to ‘return to frontline’ after gaining record public vote in competition

In one of the tensest finals of the song contest in a long time, the public vote swung it and Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra triumphed with their song “Stefania”. And in their victory speech, said they would be back on the frontline on Monday in the war since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

‘I’ve taken back the power he had over me’: Raped repeatedly by her foster father, Kelly Kemmy found the courage to report him

Kelly Kemmy said she was “delighted” by the 11-year jail sentence her abusive foster father Stephen Murray received this week. She chose to waive her right to anonymity to send a message to others who have been abused that they have nothing to be ashamed of.

Abortion access still a grey area for women, as inconsistency between hospitals questioned

A woman who did not meet the criteria for a termination in one state hospital but was accepted for the procedure in another has called for greater consistency in Ireland’s abortion services.

Coalition to defy National Maternity Hospital critics and sign off deal

The Government is poised to approve the protracted and divisive plan to build a new national maternity hospital on lands owned by St Vincent’s Healthcare Group as opponents mounted a last-ditch push to halt the ove.

Taoiseach’s Siteserv briefing ‘not improper’, judge finds

The state inquiry into the sale of engineering services firm Siteserv to Denis O’Brien has rejected the businessman’s claims that Taoiseach Micheál Martin was “improperly briefed” by a senior civil servant about the controversial transaction, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Micheál Martin stranded in Brussels after plane broke down

Micheál Martin and his team were left “stranded” in Brussels after an Air Corps plane scheduled to fly them home broke down at the last minute.

Man jailed for repeated rape of his own sister drops his appeal

Last January, J ohn Paul Hegarty (41) was jailed for seven years for repeatedly raping his youngest sister at the family home in Glanmire in Co Cork.

Murdered vulnerable mum Lisa Thompson’s life ‘was starting to unravel’

The last few weeks of Lisa Thompson’s life were tinged with “personal anguish” that may have brought her into contact with her killer, gardaí believe.

Oireachtas Golf Society defies Ceann Comhairle over its name

The Oireachtas Golf Society is refusing to drop the use of the “Oireachtas” name despite a request from the Ceann Comhairle that it do so in the wake of the notorious “Golfgate” dinner almost two years ago.

No success with race attacks reports, says family

A family forced to leave their council home in Tallaght following ongoing racist attacks by local youths reported the litany of incidents to An Garda Síochána “without any success”, legal papers say.



