Today's headlines: Two senior members of Irish dancing body quit in wake of alleged cheating controversy; 46,000 staff who worked on Covid frontline still waiting for €1,000 pandemic payment

46,000 staff who worked on the frontline of Covid-19 crisis still waiting for €1,000 pandemic recognition payment

Most of those yet to get their Covid bonus are nursing-home staff.

Two senior members of Irish dancing body quit in wake of alleged cheating controversy

The Irish Independent understands that Órfhlaith Ní Bhriain, the vice-chair of the CLRG and Seán Hennigan, the CLRG’s vetting officer, both stepped down following a meeting on Tuesday night.

The Indo Daily: Tarnished royalty - Lord Mountbatten, the Irish connection and allegations of abuse

'Rest easy sweet girl' - Ceili (15) who died after an asthma attack last week at school remembered

A memorial service will be held today for 15-year-old Wexford schoolgirl Céilí McInerney who died after an asthma attack at her school last week.

Access to abortion at risk as women and hospital staff targeted by protesters

Women are being psychologically damaged and hospital staff are being intimidated and threatened by anti-abortion protesters, who are holding demonstrations outside some maternity hospitals on a “daily basis”, according to the HSE.

500 million litres of potentially contaminated wastewater released into Irish waters every day

Half the population’s sewage is not being properly treated before it is pumped out into our rivers and seas. The Environmental Protection Agency says it will take 20 years and billions of euro to rectify the situation.

House builders get boost from easing of mortgage loan rules

The news prompted a bounce in some two house builder stocks, which had been battered in the year to date due to a deteriorating economic outlook.

More than half of families becoming homeless are being forced out of private rental accommodation

Nineteen local authorities are at capacity, and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has been forced to house people in Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.