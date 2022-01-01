Today's headlines: Two more weeks until Omicron peak as cases may hit 50,000 a day; and headache for renters as landlords rush for exit

Here are some of the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.

Covid cases may reach 50,000 a day as peak won’t arrive for almost two weeks

The surge in Omicron cases sweeping across the country won’t peak for almost another two weeks, a key meeting was told, plunging the reopening of workplaces after Christmas into huge uncertainty.

More headaches for renters as landlords flee the market in greater numbers

Renters face a fresh struggle for accommodation as the flow of landlords from Ireland’s property market has now been transformed into an all-out exodus.

Prisons, ambulances, fire service and retail: Covid has workplaces scrambling for staff

It was a week when the number of Covid cases soared beyond all previous records. Every day tens of thousands of people were told they were confirmed cases, or that they were a close contact.

Forgotten gems that RTÉ helped bring to our TV sets over the decades

After six decades in existence, RTÉ television has come in for sustained, sometimes vitriolic, criticism over the years. And sure, why not? We own it, after all. But for all that it’s fun to slag RTÉ, it’s also churlish to deny the broadcaster has produced some fine television down the decades.

Here we recall 10 RTÉ shows that qualify as hidden gems – stuff that has been forgotten or was underrated or has otherwise gone unrecognised. Or, in some cases, wasn’t recognised in the first place.

Deep heat: proposals to drill 5km underground to warm up our homes

The Government is to promote drilling to as far as 5km underground in the search for deep heat to warm homes and neighbourhoods without fossil fuels.

‘Priscilla was seen as a nobody, but we’ll continue to search – it will never end until we find her’

The two women who went horse riding on May 3, 1988, never to return home alive, came from markedly different worlds. After the two women went missing while horse riding close to the Kavanagh family home in Co Wicklow, a massive search got under way.

Brother of IRA victim calls on Joe Brolly to clarify remark on ‘atonement’

The brother of a teenager killed in the 1972 IRA Claudy bombing has urged GAA pundit Joe Brolly “to reveal what he knows” following his comments that he donated a kidney in 2012 to “atone for the taking of human life by people close to me”.

State Papers: Civil servants trenchantly opposed to environment watchdog

Charles Haughey and Pádraig Flynn faced down trenchant civil service opposition to create the landmark Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Welfare recipients get a lift as tax burden is eased

The income income tax burden is set to ease this month, with the state pension to increase and other welfare rates rising.

New year hit for motorists and truckers as tolls up €5 a week on publicly owned road in Transport Minister’s backyard

Motorists and truckers will be hit with higher tolls from today, with the charge on one of Dublin’s main publicly owned roads going up by €5 a week.

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘won’t name names to reduce prison time’, says her brother

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has insisted she won’t ‘flip’ and name names to receive less jail time.