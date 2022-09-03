Today’s headlines: Two-month energy bills to hit €1,200 this winter; Taoiseach talks frankly about loss of his two young children

Two-month energy bills to hit €1,200 this winter

Families are braced for huge energy bills of €600 each for gas and electricity as we head into winter. The bi-monthly bills will shock customers as we head into the colder and darker months, and play havoc with household finances.

Taoiseach talks frankly about loss of his two young children and coping with family’s grief

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken about going to the grave of the two children he and his wife Mary lost so he can “be near their spirits and talk to them”.

‘It’s petrifying’: business owners plead for State help as energy costs rocket

Business operators are pleading for emergency Government intervention in the energy market after warning that a near 250pc hike in electricity bills is unsustainable.

Enoch Burke may be sent to prison over defiance of suspension and court order

Justice Miriam O’Regan ordered Enoch Burke’s “attachment” – an order directing gardaí to bring him to the court to answer for contempt – after he failed to appear in court yesterday. Instead of coming to court, Mr Burke turned up at the school for classes he would have been rostered to teach were he not suspended by the school’s board of management last month pending a disciplinary process.

Couple get married at Electric Picnic 2022

‘We had a gentleman on his hands and knees begging for a property’ – Letting agents on the devastation of the housing crisis

On the ground, seven letting agents all around the country, from Dublin to Leitrim, have painted a devastating picture of the current rental market, with a shortage of supply that has hit “all age groups and all walks of life”.

No garda probe into alleged GAA referee assault ‘unless formal complaint submitted’

Gardaí will not launch an investigation into an alleged assault on a referee in a GAA match until a formal complaint about the incident is made.

The Indo Daily BONUS: Call it quits – How to get smart about phone addiction

Increase in number of landlords who are leaving the market

The rate of landlords exiting the market has reached an unprecedented rate with numbers doubling over the past 12 months.

Lack of key medicines leading to use of drugs not licensed in Ireland

Patients and doctors are struggling with ongoing shortages of key medicines leading to drugs not licensed in Ireland having to be used as alternatives in some cases.

Cheap, disposable vapes heavily targeted at Irish teens on social media

Disposable, fruity flavoured vapes that are cheap and “candy-coloured” with names such as Elf bar are being heavily marketed on social media to Irish teenagers, a respiratory consultant has warned.

HSE warning of double strength MDMA pills circulating at Electric Picnic

The HSE is warning of double strength MDMA pills circulating at Electric Picnic. It is part of a new project to allow festival goers to anonymously test the drugs they are using.