Today's headlines: Two-metre rule to be halved for hospitality and Andrew McGinley outlines the charity projects that keep driving him in the name of his children

Social distancing in pubs and restaurants is to be halved to one metre under soon-to-be announced regulations for the hospitality industry. Meanwhile, in an interview with Catherine Fegan, Andrew McGinley outlines the charity projects that keep driving him forward in the name of his children.

Two-metre rule halved for pubs and restaurants

Social distancing in pubs and restaurants is to be halved to just one metre under soon-to-be announced regulations for the hospitality industry, with businesses able to welcome more customers into their premises when Covid-19 restrictions are eased next month.

Andrew McGinley: ‘I want to keep their memory alive. This is my way of giving them a life’

With his entire family gone, Andrew McGinley was left to pick up the pieces of the life he once knew. Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) are no longer here but their lives are forever cherished, and shaping their legacy is helping their grieving father deal with their loss.

Doctors wanted Deirdre Morley to be admitted to psychiatric hospital two months before tragedy but she refused

Doctors wanted Deirdre Morley to be admitted as an in-patient to a psychiatric hospital just two months before she killed her three young children, but she refused to go.

Race to brew 500,000 pints a day for reopening of pubs

As pubs prepare to reopen in June for outdoor service – many for the first time in 17 months – drinks firms are rushing to ensure hospitality outlets avoid supply problems.

Hospitals face another week of upheaval as services cancelled due to hack

Patients are facing into another week of what has been called “catastrophic” upheaval and widespread cancellation of services following the cyber attack.

I binged on drink and drugs to numb my pain, says Harry

Prince Harry has revealed more of his mental suffering – and anger at his father, Prince Charles – in a series of interviews with his production partner, Oprah Winfrey. The British royal revealed that he spent years drinking excessively and taking drugs to numb the pain of his mother’s death and to calm his anxiety at performing royal duties.

Foreign holidays the price we must pay for reopening as Indian variant still a ‘black cloud’

Sacrificing a foreign holiday until later this summer may be the price paid for allowing the country to enjoy the reopening of pubs and restaurants next month, it emerged yesterday. CMO Dr Tony Holohan said the faster-spreading Indian variant of coronavirus was a “black cloud” but indicated there were no signs yet that the planned next phase of lockdown easing will not go ahead here next month.

Rent an Irish castle? Here's why 2021 could be a royal opportunity...

Historic castles and houses that would usually be heavily booked by overseas visitors now have windows of availability as private rentals (catered or self-catering). From restored tower houses on Airbnb to landmarks like Lismore Castle or Luttrellstown, international bookings are likely to remain absent, postponed or uncertain for months.

‘That’s probably what I'll miss most, the concept that everyone looks after everyone’ - CJ Stander reflects on the end of his Irish odyssey

CJ Stander fought hard to keep his tears at bay when speaking about playing for Ireland and leaving after nine years to return to his native South Africa but failed when his wife Jean-Marie and two-year-old daughter Everli surprised him by joining him via video-link on The Late Late Show last night.

Aer Lingus warns of more job cuts following closure of Shannon cabin crew base

Aer Lingus has warned staff of more potential job cuts as the business has taken on “considerable” debts. In a message to staff on Friday, the airline’s chief people officer Brian Bowden said the closure of the cabin crew base in Shannon airport would not be reversed and the airline will emerge smaller following the pandemic.