Today's headlines: Two in three people unhappy with new maternity hospital plans; RTÉ settles action by former assistant garda commissioner

Almost two thirds of the public are dissatisfied with the proposed new structure and ownership of the planned National Maternity Hospital, while a signficant percentage believes there will be religious interference in the medical services provided, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.
RTÉ has settled a legal action taken by one of the country’s most senior retired gardaí following comments made by broadcaster Katie Hannon on its Drivetime radio programme.
A legal submission on the mother and baby homes compensation scheme insists that a six-month minimum residence requirement and the obligation to a sign a legal waiver must be removed.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has raised the prospect of a united Ireland referendum within the next five years after the party’s landmark victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.
Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh will continue to present Nationwide amid allegations she was sexually harassed and victimised while working for RTÉ.
Gardaí investigating Catriona Carey for alleged fraud have asked British police for help in tracking bank accounts and potential assets.
Ukrainian troops have solidified their positions around the nation’s second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to conquer the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations.
Ireland has reached a “tipping point” in the battle against obesity, according to Professor Donal O’Shea, HSE clinical lead for the condition.
Twelve people, including retired civil servants and semi-state staff, e arned more than €25,000 for sitting on interview panels last year.
The Irishman who helped Kim Kardashian source Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for this year’s Met Gala has dismissed reports the reality TV star went on a three-week crash diet to slim down for the big event.
Home Rescue presenter Róisín Murphy believes there should be a campaign to have tr aditional Irish pubs classed as Unesco sites.
A new documentary on the 10th anniversary of her death is a hugely affectionate portrait of the most successful Irish writer of all time, with 43 million in sales around the world.