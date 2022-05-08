Today's headlines: Two in three people unhappy with new maternity hospital plans; RTÉ settles action by former assistant garda commissioner

A model of the new National Maternity Hospital at St Vincent's in Dublin. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Two in three people unhappy with new maternity hospital proposals

Almost two thirds of the public are dissatisfied with the proposed new structure and ownership of the planned National Maternity Hospital, while a signficant percentage believes there will be religious interference in the medical services provided, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll.

RTE settles action by former assistant garda commissioner

RTÉ has settled a legal action taken by one of the country’s most senior retired gardaí following comments made by broadcaster Katie Hannon on its Drivetime radio programme.

Legal bid to remove mother and baby payment rules

A legal submission on the mother and baby homes compensation scheme insists that a six-month minimum residence requirement and the obligation to a sign a legal waiver must be removed.

McDonald raises prospect of Border poll after Sinn Fein’s historic election victory

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has raised the prospect of a united Ireland referendum within the next five years after the party’s landmark victory in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh will continue to host Nationwide ahead of RTÉ case

Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh will continue to present Nationwide amid allegations she was sexually harassed and victimised while working for RTÉ.

Catriona Carey fraud probe shifts focus to UK bank accounts

Gardaí investigating Catriona Carey for alleged fraud have asked British police for help in tracking bank accounts and potential assets.

Attacks on Mariupol intensify as Ukraine digs in to defend Kharkiv

Ukrainian troops have solidified their positions around the nation’s second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to conquer the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations.

A normal weight is now rare as Irish obesity rates soar

Ireland has reached a “tipping point” in the battle against obesity, according to Professor Donal O’Shea, HSE clinical lead for the condition.

Retired civil servants take lion’s share of €2m paid to sit on state interview panels

Twelve people, including retired civil servants and semi-state staff, e arned more than €25,000 for sitting on interview panels last year.

Kim Kardashian did not crash diet to wear Marilyn dress, says Irish source

The Irishman who helped Kim Kardashian source Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for this year’s Met Gala has dismissed reports the reality TV star went on a three-week crash diet to slim down for the big event.

Conservation architect Róisín Murphy calling for campaign to preserve Irish pubs as Unesco sites

Home Rescue presenter Róisín Murphy believes there should be a campaign to have tr aditional Irish pubs classed as Unesco sites.

Maeve Binchy’s fortitude in the face of health issues revealed in documentary

A new documentary on the 10th anniversary of her death is a hugely affectionate portrait of the most successful Irish writer of all time, with 43 million in sales around the world.



