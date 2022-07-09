Today's headlines: Tourist spends week at Dublin Airport trying to find lost luggage containing parents' ashes; pension plan to give more to workers retiring at 67

Here are the main news stories on Independent.ie this morning:

'I am heartbroken': Tourist spends week at Dublin Airport trying to find lost luggage containing parents' ashes

American tourist Donna O’Connor travelled to Ireland to spread some of her parents’ ashes on a family farm. But now she has described the chaotic experience of trying to locate her lost baggage at Dublin Airport, baggage that includes the remains of her parents, Patricia and Robert Emmett O’Connor.

Covid threat rises in most popular EU holiday hotspots

Irish holidaymakers heading to popular summer hotspots overseas are facing a storm of rising Covid-19 infections and potential travel chaos.

Brexit bites back: why Boris Johnson was doomed from the start

His tenure as prime minister ended in farce this week, but he was a two-term success as London mayor. What changed Historian Dominic Sandbrook pinpoints the pivotal moment.

Bigger pension if you wait until 67 to retire? New plan may reward working later in life

People who work until they are 67 and older are in line for a higher rate of State pension than those retiring at 66, under new plans being considered by the Government.

The Indo Daily BONUS: The murder of Lyra McKee and the rise of the New IRA

Varadkar’s backlash against leak whistleblowers

This week, the leak saga finally came to a conclusion when a detective from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation was tasked with ringing the protagonists, including whistleblower Chay Bowes and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

House owners told to seek €22,000 rent for golf tournaments yet to receive an enquiry

Property owners looking to rent out their homes for tens of thousands of euro during major golf tournaments say they have had no enquiries.

'Father Jack Ltd’ among firms given sanctions over rental laws

A company called Father Jack Ltd is among a group of landlords who were sanctioned by a watchdog for breaching rent pressure zones (RPZ) in the past 12 months.

Murder of Jordan Davis was connected to four other gang killings

The murder of Jordan Davis, who was shot dead three years ago while wheeling his baby son in a pram outside a primary school, was interlinked with four other murders over a bloody 11-month period in Dublin.

Paul Hyde resigns post as deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála amid conflict of interest inquiry

Paul Hyde, the deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála, has resigned his post, after originally stepping aside while an inquiry into conflict of interest claims was conducted.

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies aged 79

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO show, has died aged 79, his family has announced.

Shocking footage of a man being assaulted in Tullamore



