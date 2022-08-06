Today's headlines: Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke (24) dies after falling ill during match; Holiday home owners will be offered cash to house refugees

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
A Tipperary hurler h as died after collapsing during a game in Semple Stadium last night. Dillon Quirke (24) was stretchered off the field shortly before half time in Thurles on Friday.
The Government has urged holiday home owners to lend their properties to the State to help ease the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and may offer them a monthly cash payment in excess of the €400 currently being offered to households.
A community is in shock after a man and his sister drowned while swimming at a popular tourist spot. Father-of-two Dessie Byrne (52) died trying to rescue 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson when she got in to difficulty off Ballybunion beach in Co Kerry.
For someone who worked as an actor for years and trained herself to handle all the pressures of being on stage, Sabina Higgins might be excused if she felt floored this week.
Gardaí have new information purporting to show that self-admitted suspect Ian Bailey knew Sophie Toscan du Plantier before her murder – and allegedly may even have dined with her.
Gardaí have seized cocaine worth €8.4m after it was flown into Co Longford in a scenario straight out of crime series Narcos.
From the best tortilla in Barcelona to a disused petrol station in Copenhagen serving tasty burgers, our favourite foodies share their tips for your next European getaway.
Dublin Airport has been accused of “massaging figures” in relation to queue times to get through security in the country’s largest airport.
The Central Bank has defended regulatory rules many blame for keeping mortgage rates here higher than in the rest of the eurozone.
The Department of Enterprise is on track to issue a record number of employment permits this year as officials race to clear a backlog of applications built up during the pandemic.
A bag of cheese and onion Tayto crisps may not scream sustainability, but the snack’s sponsored theme park appears to be leading the pack as Ireland’s greenest tourist attraction.
Philly McMahon says the proposal from a county board this week made him realise his desire to be an inter-county boss and wonder how counties appoint their supremoes.
A world-renowned scientist has apologised after he shared what he claimed was a stunning picture of a star – and turned out to be a slice of chorizo.