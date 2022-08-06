Today's headlines: Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke (24) dies after falling ill during match; Holiday home owners will be offered cash to house refugees

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Tipperary hurling star Dillon Quirke (24) dies after falling ill during match

A Tipperary hurler h as died after collapsing during a game in Semple Stadium last night. Dillon Quirke (24) was stretchered off the field shortly before half time in Thurles on Friday.

Holiday home owners will be offered cash incentive to help ease refugee housing crisis

The Government has urged holiday home owners to lend their properties to the State to help ease the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and may offer them a monthly cash payment in excess of the €400 currently being offered to households.

‘Everyone is just numbed by the scale of the tragedy’ – locals left reeling after drowning of brother and sister off Kerry beach



A community is in shock after a man and his sister drowned while swimming at a popular tourist spot. Father-of-two Dessie Byrne (52) died trying to rescue 62-year-old Muriel Eriksson when she got in to difficulty off Ballybunion beach in Co Kerry.

Sabina Higgins: a pacifist who found herself in the firing line

For someone who worked as an actor for years and trained herself to handle all the pressures of being on stage, Sabina Higgins might be excused if she felt floored this week.

Gardaí probe new claims that Ian Bailey had met Sophie Toscan du Plantier prior to her murder

Gardaí have new information purporting to show that self-admitted suspect Ian Bailey knew Sophie Toscan du Plantier before her murder – and allegedly may even have dined with her.

Like a scene out of Narcos: How Kinahan cartel has been using Longford to fly in millions of drugs

Gardaí have seized cocaine worth €8.4m after it was flown into Co Longford in a scenario straight out of crime series Narcos.

The foodie’s guide to Europe: Ireland’s top chefs tell us where they eat on holidays

From the best tortilla in Barcelona to a disused petrol station in Copenhagen serving tasty burgers, our favourite foodies share their tips for your next European getaway.

Dublin Airport accused of ‘massaging’ queue figures by not counting passengers waiting outside T1 just to get into the building

Dublin Airport has been accused of “massaging figures” in relation to queue times to get through security in the country’s largest airport.

Regulation that keeps mortgage rates high for Irish homeowners defended by Central Bank

The Central Bank has defended regulatory rules many blame for keeping mortgage rates here higher than in the rest of the eurozone.

State to issue a record number of work permits amid jobs boom

The Department of Enterprise is on track to issue a record number of employment permits this year as officials race to clear a backlog of applications built up during the pandemic.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Monkeypox explained - What is it, should we be worried and are we ready to deal with it?

Going green: how Ireland’s leading tourist attractions have become eco-friendly

A bag of cheese and onion Tayto crisps may not scream sustainability, but the snack’s sponsored theme park appears to be leading the pack as Ireland’s greenest tourist attraction.

Philly McMahon: I got offered a senior county managerial job this week. Here's why I turned it down

Philly McMahon says the proposal from a county board this week made him realise his desire to be an inter-county boss and wonder how counties appoint their supremoes.

WATCH: Man smoking at gas station sets himself and his car on fire

Scientist says sorry as image of ‘new star’ is chorizo

A world-renowned scientist has apologised after he shared what he claimed was a stunning picture of a star – and turned out to be a slice of chorizo.