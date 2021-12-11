Today's headlines: Three years of tax cuts to woo Middle Ireland, and Daniel O'Donnell makes appeal for Andrew McGinley's charity on Late Late after bereaved father was dropped from the show

Here are the top stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

Income tax pledge to win back Middle Ireland

Tax cuts of up to €600 a year by widening the income bands are planned over the next three years as the Government seek to win back voters in middle Ireland

Omicron variant in three counties as HSE sees high turnout at booster clinics

Confirmed cases of Omicron, the new more infectious Covid-19 variant, are so far concentrated in three counties, it emerged yesterday.

The six genetically analysed cases include four in Co Meath, one in Longford and one in Dublin.

Detective to visit West Cork next week, ahead of du Plantier murder anniversary

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will decide in the new year whether to order a full cold-case review of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) murder, after considering an expert preliminary report from some of Ireland’s most senior detectives.

Daniel O'Donnell calls on people to support charity set up by Andrew McGinley following tragic deaths of his three children

Singer Daniel O’Donnell has used an appearance on the Late Late Show to call on people to support a charity in memory of three children after their father was dropped from the same programme.

McDonald on naughty list over signing cards during Dáil debate

Court of Appeal slashes €160,968 damages awarded to a man injured in a collision

The Court of Appeal (CoA) has almost halved the damages awarded to a man injured in a collision with a lorry after finding the High Court’s award was so disproportionate it amounted to an error of law.

News and sport dominate our TV viewing but ‘Toy Show’ tops chart

Sport and news coverage grabbed the attention of Irish television viewers over the past 12 months – but we also tuned in to hear what Harry and Meghan had to say about royal life.

Johnson approval plummets amid ongoing party row

Boris Johnson's popularity has fallen to its lowest level since he became British prime minister, according to an opinion poll published yesterday.

King of the vaccines: the Pfizer chief who saved the world trillions

He is now one of the most powerful people in the world, but most people have probably never heard of him.



