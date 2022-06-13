Today's headlines: Thousands of pensioners to get cost-of-living hikes; 3,400 Ukrainian refugees will have nowhere to live as hotel contracts end

Thousands of pensioners to get cost-of-living hikes

Thousands of pensioners are in line for badly needed increases in income to help them deal with rising inflation, thanks to a change in Revenue rules.

3,400 Ukrainian refugees will have nowhere to live as State contract with hotel runs out

Around 3,400 Ukrainian refugees will have nowhere to live in just over six weeks when government contracts with hotels come to an end.

An Garda Síochána ‘engages in racial profiling’, UN told in watchdog report

The State’s human rights watchdog has again accused An Garda Síochána of engaging in racial profiling.





The Indo Daily: Slips, trips, ka-ching! Is Ireland's 'compo culture' out of control?

People spent €84m daily in May, with air travel soaring as restrictions were lifted

People in Ireland spent €15m more on airline travel in May when compared with figures from the previous month.

Renewed advice on masks as Covid-19 numbers rise

People are again being encouraged to wear face masks on public transport and in healthcare settings as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 rose by 60 in just 24 hours.

Government expecting worst as UK unveils bill on protocol

The Government is planning a robust response to British prime minister Boris Johnson introducing legislation in the House of Commons which will override the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Used coffee cups create huge problem as face mask litter declines

Litter is reflecting everyday life as discarded personal protective equipment (PPE) on our streets has reduced, while used coffee cups are causing a huge problem.

Cocaine overtakes heroin as ‘main problem’ drug for people seeking treatment

The number of cases of people seeking help for problem cocaine use has almost tripled in the past seven years.

Astronaut’s tip for stellar career success? ‘Try walking on moon as a future job path’

On his first trip to space in 1995, Colonel Chris Hadfield said there was a one-in-38 chance that he could have died in the first nine minutes of lift-off.















