Today's headlines: Thousands of insurance customers to receive €900 boost; mother and baby son who died in apparent murder-suicide may have been dead for several days

Here are the main stories of the morning.

'Shauna was excited to buy a birthday cake for her mum' - uncle of youngest Creeslough victim (5) on the tragedy which stunned the nation

A relative of two victims of the Creeslough explosion has told how the awfulness of “pure human tragedy” has torn the community apart. Shauna, who was only five years old, was the youngest of the 10 victims. Her mother Áine has now lost her partner and only child.

Thousands of insurance customers to receive €900 boost

About 93,000 people who have old Royal Liver, Caledonian Life and some Irish Life policies are set to get an average top-up to their policies of €900, if the plan is approved.

Mother and baby son who died in apparent murder-suicide may have been dead for several days

A mother and her seven-month-old baby boy may have been dead in their home since Thursday before their bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon, it has emerged. The deceased were named locally last night as Kate Donohoe, who was in her 40s, and her son Vincent.





Irish dance body at centre of ‘feis-fixing’ claims is sitting on €2m, latest filings reveal

The leading Irish dancing body at the centre of allegations of ‘feis-fixing’ is sitting on funds of more than €2m, accounts confirm.

Tenants living with landlord to receive tax credits

Tenants who live with their landlord under the Rent-a-Room scheme will receive two €500 tax credits announced in the Budget, the Department of Finance has confirmed.

Trial begins of Air France and Airbus over deaths of 228 people in 2009 crash

The families of 228 people – including three Irish doctors – killed when their flight crashed into the Atlantic finally have a chance of getting justice after more than a decade of legal battles.

House building to fall next year as developers delay new schemes in face of spiralling costs

The number of new homes completed next year will fall because higher costs are already prompting developers to delay schemes, according to new forecasts from Davy Stockbrokers.