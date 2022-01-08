Today's headlines: There may be a silver lining amid the startling rise in Omicron cases in Ireland; one in five homeowners defy Revenue

Here are the top news stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

380,000 defy Revenue over property tax home values

Around one in five homeowners have not provided a new valuation.

There may be a silver lining amid the startling rise in Omicron cases in Ireland

A string of new studies have confirmed the silver lining of Omicron: even as case numbers soar, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalisations have not.

‘I cried every day, but I don’t cry now’ - Charlie Bird issues Croagh Patrick climb call to arms for everyone who is sick

The former RTÉ correspondent has organised a climb on Ireland’s most sacred mountain in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House after he recently received a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.





HSE orders 15 million antigen tests as demand now relentless

More than 400,000 antigen tests were sent out to close contacts and symptomatic under-40s in the last week alone, while retailers admit they are having to work “exceptionally hard” to maintain stock.

One in six health staff could be off next week due to Covid

The system will be challenged in the coming days, as the country nears the peak of the current wave of Covid-19. But HSE chief executive Paul Reid said it would be “impossible” to erect a “ring of steel” around hospitals.

Litre bottles of spirits cost just €1 as duty-free discounts avoid new laws

A litre of vodka is available for just €13 to travellers on planes and ferries, representing a massive discount on supermarket prices after minimum alcohol pricing laws were introduced.

The rise of Paul Reid: from early school leaver to €400k boss of the HSE

He started his working life as a phone installer and now has the most challenging job in the public service. Kim Bielenberg on the Finglas man’s journey to the top and the tensions behind the scenes as he leads the pandemic response.

Doubt over Maxwell trial as second juror admits being abuse victim

The New York Times said it interviewed the juror, who requested anonymity and said they had discussed the experience during deliberations and believed the revelation had helped to shape the jury’s discussions.