Today's headlines: There may be a silver lining amid the startling rise in Omicron cases in Ireland; one in five homeowners defy Revenue

Around one in five homeowners have not provided a new valuation.
A string of new studies have confirmed the silver lining of Omicron: even as case numbers soar, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalisations have not.
The former RTÉ correspondent has organised a climb on Ireland’s most sacred mountain in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House after he recently received a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.
More than 400,000 antigen tests were sent out to close contacts and symptomatic under-40s in the last week alone, while retailers admit they are having to work “exceptionally hard” to maintain stock.
The system will be challenged in the coming days, as the country nears the peak of the current wave of Covid-19. But HSE chief executive Paul Reid said it would be “impossible” to erect a “ring of steel” around hospitals.
A litre of vodka is available for just €13 to travellers on planes and ferries, representing a massive discount on supermarket prices after minimum alcohol pricing laws were introduced.
He started his working life as a phone installer and now has the most challenging job in the public service. Kim Bielenberg on the Finglas man’s journey to the top and the tensions behind the scenes as he leads the pandemic response.
The New York Times said it interviewed the juror, who requested anonymity and said they had discussed the experience during deliberations and believed the revelation had helped to shape the jury’s discussions.