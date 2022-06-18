Today's headlines: The inside story on Russian spy’s life at Trinity College; Tyson Fury refused entry to US because of former ties to Daniel Kinahan

Classmates at the Dublin university knew Victor Muller – whose real name is Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov – as a mature student from Brazil but he has now been exposed as a spy who used his time here to build towards infiltrating the International Criminal Court.
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was blocked from flying to the United States this week because of his former ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.
Only 26,000 of around 100,000 health staff have received the pandemic bonus payment, according to the most recent figures.
The price we pay for almost everything has gone up and it is likely to keep rising. All told, the average family in Ireland is probably facing around €3,500 in extra costs over a year.
The European Union gave its blessing yesterday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join the bloc, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be a major geopolitical shift following Russia’s Ukraine invasion.
Most workers lose when they take an unfair dismissal case against their employer – but compensation for those who win can reach levels over €300,000.
Complaints against lawyers increased by 12pc last year, the legal services watchdog has revealed. A total of 1,599 complaints – 1,560 related to solicitors and 39 related to barristers – were received by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) compared with 1,422 in 2020.
From Netflix to the HSE, private companies and public bodies have a mine of personal information about individuals. So how can we find what data they hold on us?
Nepal is preparing to move the Everest base camp, which has been located in the same place for 70 years, because deep crevasses are being carved out of the terrain as a result of global warming.
It was a night of glitz and glam at the Marker Hotel as the Platinum VIP Style Awards returned for the 19th time. Check out all the red carpet looks.