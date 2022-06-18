Today's headlines: The inside story on Russian spy’s life at Trinity College; Tyson Fury refused entry to US because of former ties to Daniel Kinahan

The inside story on Russian spy’s life at Trinity College

Classmates at the Dublin university knew Victor Muller – whose real name is Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov – as a mature student from Brazil but he has now been exposed as a spy who used his time here to build towards infiltrating the International Criminal Court.

Tyson Fury refused entry to US because of former ties to Daniel Kinahan

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was blocked from flying to the United States this week because of his former ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Only 26,000 health workers have been paid pandemic bonus

Only 26,000 of around 100,000 health staff have received the pandemic bonus payment, according to the most recent figures.

From food and fuel to broadband and beer – how price hikes will cost families an extra €3,500 a year

The price we pay for almost everything has gone up and it is likely to keep rising. All told, the average family in Ireland is probably facing around €3,500 in extra costs over a year.

EU backs Ukraine membership bid to ‘live with us in the European dream’

The European Union gave its blessing yesterday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join the bloc, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be a major geopolitical shift following Russia’s Ukraine invasion.

The Indo Daily BONUS: Allison Morris - Northern Ireland’s other Disappeared, women murdered by men and secretly buried

Employers win the majority of unfair dismissal job cases

Most workers lose when they take an unfair dismissal case against their employer – but compensation for those who win can reach levels over €300,000.

Misconduct claims against lawyers fuel rise in overall complaints to watchdog

Complaints against lawyers increased by 12pc last year, the legal services watchdog has revealed. A total of 1,599 complaints – 1,560 related to solicitors and 39 related to barristers – were received by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA) compared with 1,422 in 2020.

Personal data investigation: ‘Documents revealed the rows going on behind my back between my bank and solicitor

From Netflix to the HSE, private companies and public bodies have a mine of personal information about individuals. So how can we find what data they hold on us?

Everest base camp will be moved due to deep cracks caused by global warming

Nepal is preparing to move the Everest base camp, which has been located in the same place for 70 years, because deep crevasses are being carved out of the terrain as a result of global warming.

In Pictures: Stars return to red carpet for VIP Style Awards in Dublin as Pippa O’Connor takes top prize

It was a night of glitz and glam at the Marker Hotel as the Platinum VIP Style Awards returned for the 19th time. Check out all the red carpet looks.