Today's headlines: The huge regional divide in NCT pass rates; and cough syrups among 200 medicines now out of stock in Ireland

A car testing centre in Donegal had an NCT pass rate more than 20pc lower than the country’s busiest inspection site last year, new figures reveal. Here's the centre-by-centre breakdown.
Drugs needed by patients for blood pressure and serious pain are among a range of over 200 medicines now out of stock amid a growing shortage of essential treatments, a new index reveals today.
A US judge has given prosecutors one month to argue against a bid by father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens to have their retrial for the murder of Irishman Jason Corbett transferred to a different part of North Carolina.
Prince Harry has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s “hurtful and cruel” newspaper column about wife Meghan Markle, during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.
Natalie McNally’s father has told how he struggled to identify his daughter’s body because of the horrific injuries she suffered.
The property market is set for a slowdown in price rises in 2023 as mortgage interest rate rises and cost-of-living increases affect buying ability, according to a nationwide survey of estate agents.
A survey by An Taisce on behalf of the Irish Business Against Litter group has revealed Ireland's cleanest and most littered towns - with Naas topping the chart for cleanliness.
Ireland's smallest mammal, the pygmy shrew, is quickly disappearing from the landscape. It is being out-competed for insect food by the recently arrived greater white-toothed shrew.
More than 1,000 firms could go bust this year if the economic downturn worsens, racking up combined losses of €4bn, according to PwC’s latest insolvency barometer.