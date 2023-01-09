Today's headlines: The huge regional divide in NCT pass rates; and cough syrups among 200 medicines now out of stock in Ireland

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie

Revealed: The huge regional divide in NCT test pass rate

A car testing centre in Donegal had an NCT pass rate more than 20pc lower than the country’s busiest inspection site last year, new figures reveal. Here's the centre-by-centre breakdown.

Health crisis: Cough syrups and soluble aspirin among the 200 vital medicines now out of stock as supplies dry up

Drugs needed by patients for blood pressure and serious pain are among a range of over 200 medicines now out of stock amid a growing shortage of essential treatments, a new index reveals today.

US prosecutors to get one month to argue against Martens' retrial transfer

A US judge has given prosecutors one month to argue against a bid by father and daughter Tom and Molly Martens to have their retrial for the murder of Irishman Jason Corbett transferred to a different part of North Carolina.

Prince Harry addresses Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘horrific, hurtful and cruel’ Meghan column

Prince Harry has commented on Jeremy Clarkson’s “hurtful and cruel” newspaper column about wife Meghan Markle, during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Father of murdered Natalie McNally says he struggled to identify body because of horrific injuries

Natalie McNally’s father has told how he struggled to identify his daughter’s body because of the horrific injuries she suffered.

House price growth to slow to 3pc nationally as rates rise

The property market is set for a slowdown in price rises in 2023 as mortgage interest rate rises and cost-of-living increases affect buying ability, according to a nationwide survey of estate agents.

Revealed: Ireland’s dirtiest and cleanest towns and cities

A survey by An Taisce on behalf of the Irish Business Against Litter group has revealed Ireland's cleanest and most littered towns - with Naas topping the chart for cleanliness.

Ireland’s smallest mammal, the pygmy shrew, at risk from invasive species

Ireland's smallest mammal, the pygmy shrew, is quickly disappearing from the landscape. It is being out-competed for insect food by the recently arrived greater white-toothed shrew.

Over 1,000 Irish firms could go out of business in 2023 if global recession continues to worsen

More than 1,000 firms could go bust this year if the economic downturn worsens, racking up combined losses of €4bn, according to PwC’s latest insolvency barometer.

Vigil in memory of Bruna Fonseca takes place in Cork