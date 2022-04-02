Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
The €200 Government electricity credit being paid from this month will not even cover the cost of one bill, after another week of crippling price hikes.
Vladimir Putin was visited by a thyroid cancer doctor 35 times at his Black Sea retreat and regularly takes steroids, according to documents revealing the Russian president’s state of health.
Led by an armoured vehicle, the column of soldiers moved down a dirt lane on foot, where a woman stepped forward with a handful of fruit.
More than €1m has been raised by over 1,300 fundraisers across the globe ahead of today’s Climb With Charlie event.
A majority of people are struggling to understand the current Covid-19 public health advice, thus increasing the risk of passing on the virus, it emerged yesterday.
There are fears that “panic bids” made in online auctions are hiking house prices, amid calls to better regulate the process of buying a home in Ireland.
Irish security services have been closely monitoring the activities of Russian spies operating from its embassy in south Dublin for “several years”, with intelligence gathered being shared “when necessary” with the security agencies of friendly nations such as the US and the UK, sources have confirmed.
A judge has branded the son of Oasis star Liam Gallagher and grandson of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr as “entitled” over a late-night brawl at a London Tesco Express.