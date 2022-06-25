Today's headlines: TD forced to pay back €1,000 expenses due to poor attendance; Air fares set to rise by 25pc in winter

Here are the top stories this morning.

Air fares set to rise by 25pc in winter

Passengers face a 25pc rise in air fares this winter and the cost of flights will go up by as much as a third by next summer, a European aviation chief has warned.

TD forced to pay back €1,000 expenses due to poor attendance

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has been forced to repay over €1,000 in expenses after recording the lowest attendance in the Dáil of any TD last year – despite the parliament sitting in his own constituency for much of the year.

‘They deserve to be remembered’ – Tipperary locals plan for funeral of tragic elderly couple

On the doorstep appeared to be a bouquet of pink flowers, left by someone as a mark of respect. The discovery of the bodies of the quiet English couple who had slipped away unbeknownst to the few people who knew them has greatly shaken the community around them.

Rattigan link as man fights for life after being shot for third time in over a year

Gary Carey (41) was last night fighting for his life after being targeted in a shooting for a third time in just over a year.

Ministerial ratings: Two years after Cabinet was formed, who has outstayed their welcome and who deserves to be asked back?

With a reshuffle scheduled for later this year, Political Correspondent Senan Molony assesses who is swimming and sinking.

20pc of applications for first-time passport left waiting over a month

One in five people applying for a passport for the first time are now waiting a month or more for their application to be processed – while just 1pc of passport renewals received by post or online fail to be issued within the standard turnaround time.

The Indo Daily: Pride and Prejudice - The History of The Gay Rights Parade

From Leo Varadkar to Westlife's Mark Feehily, five Irish people share their coming-out stories

Five Irish people share their coming-out stories and reflect on their journey to acceptance and happiness

Nurse guilty of misconduct after Tristan (6) died ‘unattended and unobserved’ in respite centre

Angela Neiland, the mother of six-year-old Tristan Neiland, wept as she recounted her final moments with her son at a Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland fitness to practice inquiry.

Wedding bells to chime louder than ever after two years of Covid-19 silence

From January 1 to April 30 this year, 4,414 marriages took place in Ireland. This trumps 2019 – the last normal social year before Covid-19 restrictions – when 3,901 marriages took place between the same dates.

Latest Covid variants much more infectious – with almost 24,000 cases confirmed here last week

Nearly 24,000 people in Ireland are known to have had Covid-19 last week, although the true figure is unclear and likely to be much higher.











