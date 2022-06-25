Today's headlines: TD forced to pay back €1,000 expenses due to poor attendance; Air fares set to rise by 25pc in winter

Here are the top stories this morning.
Passengers face a 25pc rise in air fares this winter and the cost of flights will go up by as much as a third by next summer, a European aviation chief has warned.
Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon has been forced to repay over €1,000 in expenses after recording the lowest attendance in the Dáil of any TD last year – despite the parliament sitting in his own constituency for much of the year.
On the doorstep appeared to be a bouquet of pink flowers, left by someone as a mark of respect. The discovery of the bodies of the quiet English couple who had slipped away unbeknownst to the few people who knew them has greatly shaken the community around them.
Gary Carey (41) was last night fighting for his life after being targeted in a shooting for a third time in just over a year.
With a reshuffle scheduled for later this year, Political Correspondent Senan Molony assesses who is swimming and sinking.
One in five people applying for a passport for the first time are now waiting a month or more for their application to be processed – while just 1pc of passport renewals received by post or online fail to be issued within the standard turnaround time.
Five Irish people share their coming-out stories and reflect on their journey to acceptance and happiness
Angela Neiland, the mother of six-year-old Tristan Neiland, wept as she recounted her final moments with her son at a Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland fitness to practice inquiry.
From January 1 to April 30 this year, 4,414 marriages took place in Ireland. This trumps 2019 – the last normal social year before Covid-19 restrictions – when 3,901 marriages took place between the same dates.
Nearly 24,000 people in Ireland are known to have had Covid-19 last week, although the true figure is unclear and likely to be much higher.