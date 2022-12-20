Today's headlines: Taxi scammers hack victims' emails as well as bank accounts; Tipperary and Offaly fined €250 for playing challenge match

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie
New details have emerged about a highly sophisticated fraud gang who are targeting people socialising over the Christmas period, often by using bogus taxis.
Fine Gael TDs fear newly-appointed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will seek to exert his power by putting a number of junior ministers on the chopping block.
Tipperary and Offaly are facing fines and a warning as to future conduct after an investigation into an apparent hurling challenge between the counties in recent weeks.
A criminal who was extradited back to Ireland earlier this year as part of the Garda’s huge investigation into the “Hackerville” gang was jailed yesterday for two years and eight months for his role in the complex €22m fraud scam.
The Specials paid tribute to lead singer Terry Hall in a statement released on social media following his death at the age of 63.
Men are paid more than women, on average, in 91pc of Irish entities that have released their gender pay gap reports so far.
Gardaí are hoping a newly released photofit of a potential suspect in bombings in counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal 50 years ago will shed some light on the atrocities that killed two teenagers and injured eight others.
A man who, as a fourth class pupil, was sexually abused by a Christian Brother has said he has finally claimed justice for his nine-year-old self 50 years later.
A Covid-19 variant, which is believed to be better at getting around people’s protection from vaccines and previous infection, now accounts for over one in two cases here.