Happy St Patrick's Day. Here are the main news stories of the morning from Independent.ie.
Taoiseach Michéal Martin tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after initially testing negative after all members of the Irish delegation visiting Washington were tested and one member received a positive result.
Brent crude oil is down from a high of around $137 (€124) to $96 (€87) in the past few days, a drop of 30pc, but retailers of petrol and diesel have defended the failure to cut petrol and diesel prices at the pumps by more.
It was the home of Mariupol’s drama community – a grand, neo-classical-style building standing proud in the city centre. But, like much of the besieged city around it, Mariupol Theatre was last night no more than a heap of smouldering bricks and mortar.
A liquidator is to seek orders disqualifying a co-founder of the Blackrock Clinic as a company director amid claims of fraud.
After a two-year wait to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in a pub, we are all itching to raise a glass to our patron saint – but at €7.60 a pint, it might be just the one.
The mother of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who was killed in Ukraine this week, hopes the mission to bring his body home will begin tomorrow.
Vladimir Putin is calling on foreign armies and mercenaries for a second wave of fighters, in an acknowledgement that Russia has taken significant casualties in Ukraine so far.
Some Irish hotels are now cancelling bookings in an effort to free up space for Ukrainian refugees.
Breaches create opportunity for oligarchs and tax evaders. Failure to register ownership details attracts a fine of up to €500,000.
The pandemic drove a spike in the numbers of Irish people returning to live here rom overseas. In many cases, those one-time emigrants had been abroad for decades. What was it like to finally come home?