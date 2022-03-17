Taoiseach Micheál Martin greets US President Joe Biden in their St Patrick’s Day virtual meeting last year. Photo: Julien Behal

Happy St Patrick's Day. Here are the main news stories of the morning from Independent.ie.

Taoiseach tests positive for Covid on St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington

Taoiseach Michéal Martin tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday after initially testing negative after all members of the Irish delegation visiting Washington were tested and one member received a positive result.

The Indo Daily: St Patrick’s Day in the White House - Presidential plastic paddies or genuine fans of Ireland?

Fuel prices are not falling despite drop in cost of oil

Brent crude oil is down from a high of around $137 (€124) to $96 (€87) in the past few days, a drop of 30pc, but retailers of petrol and diesel have defended the failure to cut petrol and diesel prices at the pumps by more.

Russia accused of destroying theatre sheltering 1,000 civilians, Ukraine hopes for nine humanitarian corridors to operate today

It was the home of Mariupol’s drama community – a grand, neo-classical-style building standing proud in the city centre. But, like much of the besieged city around it, Mariupol Theatre was last night no more than a heap of smouldering bricks and mortar.

Blackrock Clinic founder faces disqualification case amid fraud claims



A liquidator is to seek orders disqualifying a co-founder of the Blackrock Clinic as a company director amid claims of fraud.

Where you can find the best value pint - and avoid this famous spot unless you want the dearest

After a two-year wait to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in a pub, we are all itching to raise a glass to our patron saint – but at €7.60 a pint, it might be just the one.

Pierre Zakrzewski’s family hopes mission to bring him home will begin tomorrow

The mother of Irish photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski (55), who was killed in Ukraine this week, hopes the mission to bring his body home will begin tomorrow.

Russia recruiting ragtag band of reinforcements from across globe

Vladimir Putin is calling on foreign armies and mercenaries for a second wave of fighters, in an acknowledgement that Russia has taken significant casualties in Ukraine so far.

Irish hotels cancelling bookings to make room for refugees

Some Irish hotels are now cancelling bookings in an effort to free up space for Ukrainian refugees.

30,000 companies fail to file details of owner identities

Breaches create opportunity for oligarchs and tax evaders. Failure to register ownership details attracts a fine of up to €500,000.

From crazy house prices to the taste of the tea, what do our returning emigrants love and hate about Ireland in 2022?

The pandemic drove a spike in the numbers of Irish people returning to live here rom overseas. In many cases, those one-time emigrants had been abroad for decades. What was it like to finally come home?