Today's headlines: Suspects in fatal Kildare pub attack in contact with gardaí; Government to hit energy companies with ‘token’ windfall tax

The gap between energy demand and supply was flagged as long ago as 2013. Stock image

Government to hit energy companies with ‘token’ windfall tax as more price hikes expected

The Government is expected to introduce what will amount to a token windfall tax on massively in-profit energy companies in the Budget, the Sunday Independent has learned.

Suspects in fatal Kildare pub attack in contact with gardaí via lawyers

Five men suspected of being involved in a vicious pub fight last weekend that led to the death of Dylan McCarthy are believed to be in contact with gardaí through their legal representatives.

Fine Gael TD’s pub is seized and sold off to vulture fund over loan default

A Fine Gael TD had a pub and adjoining house he owned seized and sold off by a so-called vulture fund over the non-repayment of a €300,000 loan from AIB.

An Bord Pleanala spent more than €4.2m on 'other side' legal fees last year

An Bord Pleanála paid out more than €4.2m in legal fees last year to cover costs for ‘other side’ parties who brought challenges against planning decisions.

‘Massive unrest’ over Old Conna golf club’s legal fight

A south Dublin golf club has assured its members that legal actions taken by two women who claimed they were sexually harassed by the club’s general manager will not affect the club’s finances even if they lose all four actions.

Shortfall of 6,000 health workers amid virus ‘twindemic’ fears

The health service is facing a winter of financial pressure, compounding heightened concerns over waiting lists and emergency department overcrowding.

HSE can’t say how many staff breach 24-hour shift rule

The HSE cannot say how many of its staff are working shifts of more than 24 hours in breach of EU law because it does not systematically capture the data, it has emerged.

Sinn Féin TD warned of 'significant conflict' between locals and Ukrainian refugees

A Sinn Féin TD sent letters to more than 500 homes in Kildare warning of potential “significant conflict” between locals and Ukrainian refugees due to move into modular homes there.

70pc of deaths on our roads this year were in rural spots

New figures from An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority show 70pc of road deaths this year happened on rural roads with a speed limit of 80kmh.

Plug won’t be pulled on customers

The little known Commission for Regulation of Utilities quietly announced what it called a “suite of new enhanced consumer protection measures” last week. In short, there will be no gas or electricity supply disconnections for a period of three to six months this winter.

An Garda Síochána march through Dublin City for centenary of transfer of power























