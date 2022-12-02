Today's headlines: ​Suspect dies after being hit by car as he fled from murder of sex offender; Renters living in Dublin prefab apartments initially given just five days’ notice to leave

Here are the main headlines this morning.
A convicted paedophile who was murdered in a frenzied stabbing at his Monaghan home may have been targeted because of his previous sexual offending. Christopher Mooney (60) died following the violent attack at his home while Kieran Hamill (37) passed away after being struck by a car nearby.
A pit bull that attacked a nine-year-old boy was being kept in a house without the permission of housing body Tuath, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has accused Minister Eamon Ryan of “running around Sharm El-Sheikh like a drunken tourist” with his proposal to increase climate taxes on flying.
Tenants living in 27 prefab apartments in Dublin were ordered to leave with just five days’ notice as the building was deemed an unauthorised structure and fire hazard.
While the main ground of Dwyer’s challenge to his murder conviction relates to the use of his mobile phone data, the “glaring” issue was one of 11 other grounds originally listed by his legal team. Nine of these were put forward yesterday, with some grouped under specific themes and others the subject of written rather than oral submissions.
RSV infections have led to more hospitalisations this year with least 1,558 patients, mostly children, having to be looked after on a ward due to complications from the virus.
The EU Commission’s foreign aid department spent €387,000 to create the metaverse, where people could log in to a virtual concert to meet people and learn about the bloc.
An Australian former high school teacher, who was the subject of the hit podcast "The Teacher's Pet", has been sentenced to 24 years in jail for murdering his wife 40 years ago, in a case that has gripped the nation.
A defence lawyer yesterday tried to assure jurors near the end of a criminal trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company that the former US president knew nothing about a greedy former senior executive’s years-long tax fraud.
Life expectancy in Ireland keeps increasing and is now at 84 for women and 81 for men as the country is heading for a so-called grey boom.