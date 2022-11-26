Today's headlines: Surgery deaths prompt travel warnings to Turkey; TD with long-Covid runs marathon in three-and-a-half hours

Here are the morning headlines.
Irish people have been warned about the risks of going to Turkey for cosmetic and weight-loss procedures after being made aware of a number of deaths in the past few months due to complications.
‘Pillar of the community’ has been imprisoned over property swindle, writes Shane Phelan.
Trinity College Dublin is facing up to some uncomfortable legacies from its 430-year history, including skull-snatching from Inishbofin island and a library named after a slave owner.
A politician has revealed how he completed the Dublin City Marathon in just over three hours and 30 minutes days before he spoke out publicly about his battle with long-Covid.
A Galway surgeon, who is being treated for cancer in his own hospital, has rowed in behind a call for greater urgency in building a new fit-for-purpose cancer centre to replace severely outdated facilities which are struggling to cope with patient demand.
Thousands of people whose mortgages are handled by Start are being hit with huge interest rate hikes, while local authorities are also raising the rates on home loans they have issued.
Megan Jordan was getting more and more desperate as she browsed the ads for somewhere to rent. Some landlords were asking for up to €1,600 a month for three-bed houses in the villages close to where she grew up in Wexford.
The Taliban made millions from the World Cup by providing construction equipment to build stadiums in Qatar, The Daily Telegraph understands.
Rapper Kanye West has announced he will be running for president of the United States in the 2024 election.