Today's headlines: Surgery deaths prompt travel warnings to Turkey; TD with long-Covid runs marathon in three-and-a-half hours

Sinn Féin TD John Brady criticised the Government over the lack of supports for those still suffering symptoms of Covid. Photo: Twitter

Here are the morning headlines.

Surgery deaths prompt travel warnings to Turkey as young mother dies after weight loss procedure

Irish people have been warned about the risks of going to Turkey for cosmetic and weight-loss procedures after being made aware of a number of deaths in the past few months due to complications.

How hospice finance boss hatched a secret plan to benefit from bequest

‘Pillar of the community’ has been imprisoned over property swindle, writes Shane Phelan.

Trinity College confronts a ‘complex’ legacy

Trinity College Dublin is facing up to some uncomfortable legacies from its 430-year history, including skull-snatching from Inishbofin island and a library named after a slave owner.

TD with long-Covid runs marathon in three-and-a-half hours

A politician has revealed how he completed the Dublin City Marathon in just over three hours and 30 minutes days before he spoke out publicly about his battle with long-Covid.

Surgeon who is now a cancer patient in his hospital calls for a fit-for-purpose treatment clinic

A Galway surgeon, who is being treated for cancer in his own hospital, has rowed in behind a call for greater urgency in building a new fit-for-purpose cancer centre to replace severely outdated facilities which are struggling to cope with patient demand.

Mortgage misery for thousands as Start and county councils hike interest rates

Thousands of people whose mortgages are handled by Start are being hit with huge interest rate hikes, while local authorities are also raising the rates on home loans they have issued.

‘Anyone trying to better themselves is just getting smacked in the face’ - one renter trying to find a place to live in her hometown

Megan Jordan was getting more and more desperate as she browsed the ads for somewhere to rent. Some landlords were asking for up to €1,600 a month for three-bed houses in the villages close to where she grew up in Wexford.

Taliban made millions helping Qatar build World Cup stadiums

The Taliban made millions from the World Cup by providing construction equipment to build stadiums in Qatar, The Daily Telegraph understands.

Kanye West confirms US presidential bid with launch of logo video

Rapper Kanye West has announced he will be running for president of the United States in the 2024 election.