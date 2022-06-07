Today's headlines: Surge in building costs to keep house prices at boom levels; Leo Varadkar slaps down Simon Harris over ‘navel gazing’ comments

Here are the top stories of the morning.
The surging cost of building materials is set to keep house prices close to Celtic Tiger levels despite more properties being constructed at last.
Boris Johnson’s victory in yesterday’s confidence vote does not mean the end of the prime minister’s problems.
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris last month launched a thinly veiled attack on Mr Varadkar, saying that “we don’t need navel gazing or debates or workshops or focus groups”.
The brother of Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was managing the prestigious Ritz-Carlton hotel in Moscow remotely from Ireland, having left Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Some of the country’s popular holiday destinations – Kerry, Waterford and Wexford – are the counties with the highest rates of Covid-19, according to the latest figures.
Tomato ketchup, a stalwart of dinner tables everywhere, may soon be a much rarer commodity as climate change threatens to halve the fruit’s global harvest this century, according to a new study.
Running marathons could age men by as much as a decade, research suggests.
The traditional rush hour is no more as changing traffic patterns following the pandemic mean that a day-long series of dashes is the new trend.
Advisers to Donald Trump say the ex-president is eager to jump back into electoral politics as a candidate in the 2024 election and could announce a third presidential run this summer.
Dubliner Henry Brown has taken a particular interest in Russian tanks on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past three months.