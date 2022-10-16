Today’s headlines: Stephen Donnelly says ‘no plans’ for second booster for under-50s; and life coach who ‘lost everyone she loved’ wants to help others thrive

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.
There are no plans to give people under 50 a second Covid booster vaccine this winter, as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly expects a normal Christmas without any public health restrictions.
The cost-of-living crisis has caused crushing price rises that now threaten the hospitality sector.
The Irish women’s football team is set for a windfall of approximately €300,000 to be shared among the players — the first Irish women’s squad to qualify for a World Cup.
In her 30s, Niamh Ennis became “the woman who lost everyone she ever loved”. This isn’t being “melodramatic”, she explains, it’s simply a fact. Her fiancé, her mother, and then her father all died suddenly in a short space of time.
At the Special Criminal Court court in the coming weeks, one of Ireland’s most infamous crime figures will come face-to-face with a former friend who has agreed to give evidence against him.
A garda who was among the first responders at the scene of the tragedy in Creeslough has paid a heartfelt tribute to his community, saying there was “no differentiation” between the emergency services and local people desperately trying to save lives.
There are more than 1,000 people on the waiting list for gender services in Ireland and new patients have to wait three years for an appointment. But there is an impasse over how Ireland’s gender services will develop.
Defence Forces members of all ranks will receive compulsory sexual ethics and relationships training from January. Chief of Staff Seán Clancy has revealed the programme will be mandatory, and every member will be required to complete it.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will visit Belfast next week to finish a speech disrupted by a loyalist attack earlier this year.
Fianna Fáil has criticised suggestions that Fine Gael will push for significant changes to Government housing policy when Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach again in December.
A south Dublin golf club has settled one of two sexual harassment cases taken against it over the behaviour of its general manager by agreeing to make a €75,000 payment.