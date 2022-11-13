Today's headlines: Spiritan sex abuse scandal extends to nine countries; Dowdall’s €1k for Mary Lou McDonald in 2011 wasn’t his only Sinn Féin donation

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie today.

Spiritan sex abuse scandal extends to nine countries

The 24 priests accused of abusing children in Spiritan schools in Ireland in 2012 has become at least 47 now. Thirty other priests face complaints from overseas.

Dowdall’s €1k for Mary Lou in 2011 wasn’t only SF donation

Jonathan Dowdall made further donations to Sinn Féin by purchasing tickets for party fundraisers, including one involving Mary Lou McDonald, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

All Irish cities could be uninhabitable by end of the century, warns Environment Minister Eamon Ryan

The Environment and Transport Minister insists that, notwithstanding the benefits of warmer weather for household energy bills, climate change “is nothing but a bad thing”.

Wexford techie lifts lid on €186m fraud — and strip club trip costing €15,000

A report from a whistleblower who worked in the Wexford HQ of a company that defrauded international investors out of €186m has been sent to gardai.

Budweiser monitoring price of pints after Heineken hike

Budweiser is monitoring its prices and costs, a week after rival brewer Heineken announced it was raising the price of beer.

Tech job losses will have no impact on rental sector, as Dublin is ‘full’

Recent job layoffs at Twitter, Meta and Stripe will have no impact on the chronic shortage of rental properties in Dublin, according to one of the city’s biggest letting agents.

Killer Marta Herda to serve rest of jail sentence in Poland

Convicted murderer Marta Herda is to be transferred to her native Poland to serve out the remainder of her jail sentence, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

State stumped up €61,500 to pay Harvard fees for Siteserv leak official

The State paid the €61,500 fees for a Harvard Business School course for a senior civil servant who was named in the Siteserv report over his unauthorised leaking of highly sensitive information.

‘I’m lucky to be alive after attack by millionaire suspected fuel smuggler’

The victim of a vicious assault at the hands of millionaire suspected fuel smuggler, who was jailed last week, has said he was “lucky he survived”.

‘We are not immune’ – Vodafone Ireland is latest tech firm to begin programme of cutbacks

Vodafone Ireland has become the latest big firm to begin a programme of internal cutbacks in what it said was a move to ensure “we maintain a healthy business”.