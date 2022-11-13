Today's headlines: Spiritan sex abuse scandal extends to nine countries; Dowdall’s €1k for Mary Lou McDonald in 2011 wasn’t his only Sinn Féin donation

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie today.
The 24 priests accused of abusing children in Spiritan schools in Ireland in 2012 has become at least 47 now. Thirty other priests face complaints from overseas.
Jonathan Dowdall made further donations to Sinn Féin by purchasing tickets for party fundraisers, including one involving Mary Lou McDonald, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
The Environment and Transport Minister insists that, notwithstanding the benefits of warmer weather for household energy bills, climate change “is nothing but a bad thing”.
A report from a whistleblower who worked in the Wexford HQ of a company that defrauded international investors out of €186m has been sent to gardai.
Budweiser is monitoring its prices and costs, a week after rival brewer Heineken announced it was raising the price of beer.
Recent job layoffs at Twitter, Meta and Stripe will have no impact on the chronic shortage of rental properties in Dublin, according to one of the city’s biggest letting agents.
Convicted murderer Marta Herda is to be transferred to her native Poland to serve out the remainder of her jail sentence, the Sunday Independent can reveal.
The State paid the €61,500 fees for a Harvard Business School course for a senior civil servant who was named in the Siteserv report over his unauthorised leaking of highly sensitive information.
The victim of a vicious assault at the hands of millionaire suspected fuel smuggler, who was jailed last week, has said he was “lucky he survived”.
Vodafone Ireland has become the latest big firm to begin a programme of internal cutbacks in what it said was a move to ensure “we maintain a healthy business”.