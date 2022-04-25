Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has bowed to pressure from his Coalition colleagues over the turf war. In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, the Environment Minister revealed small rural communities of under 500 people will be exempt from a controversial ban on the selling and gifting of turf.
The era of the €1m home has dawned in Dublin, with one in every 17 houses sold in the capital over the past 12 weeks ranking as millionaire properties.
Schools reopen today after the Easter break, with many expecting new pupils from Ukraine over the weeks ahead. About 4,000 Ukrainian children were in Irish classrooms before the holidays, and thousands more had either not yet enrolled or have arrived since.
News that Emmanuel Macron has won another five years as French president was greeted with relief in Brussels and other capitals across the European Union.
A male cyclist has died following a freak cycling accident in County Wexford yesterday. He is understood to have struck a tree as his group swerved to avoid an obstruction on the road.
The doctor whose actions helped bring to light the South Kerry children’s mental health service medication scandal is suing the HSE over the way he was allegedly treated after turning whistleblower.
Hundreds of dog attacks on humans and other animals have been reported to councils in the past five years. Figures provided to the Irish Independent by county councils show that dozens of attacks are happening every year and involve a range of breeds – including those not on the restricted-breed list.
Pregnant women who catch Covid-19 are five times more likely to be hospitalised and six times more at risk of being admitted to intensive care, new research reveals today.
Welfare payments are to be doubled for families of children who are hospitalised with severe illness. The new relief for anxious parents will be announced by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys today.