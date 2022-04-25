Greens retreat in turf wars

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has bowed to pressure from his Coalition colleagues over the turf war. In an exclusive interview with the Irish Independent, the Environment Minister revealed small rural communities of under 500 people will be exempt from a controversial ban on the selling and gifting of turf.

Spiralling prices mean Dublin is seeing rush of homes selling for €1m

The era of the €1m home has dawned in Dublin, with one in every 17 houses sold in the capital over the past 12 weeks ranking as millionaire properties.

Schools expecting surge in Ukrainian pupils enrolling after Easter break

Schools reopen today after the Easter break, with many expecting new pupils from Ukraine over the weeks ahead. About 4,000 Ukrainian children were in Irish classrooms before the holidays, and thousands more had either not yet enrolled or have arrived since.

Relief in Brussels as centrist Macron fights off far-right to win second term

News that Emmanuel Macron has won another five years as French president was greeted with relief in Brussels and other capitals across the European Union.

Cyclist (60s) dies following freak accident in Co Wexford

A male cyclist has died following a freak cycling accident in County Wexford yesterday. He is understood to have struck a tree as his group swerved to avoid an obstruction on the road.

HSE sued over claims medic was ostracised after CAMHS doctor exposé

The doctor whose actions helped bring to light the South Kerry children’s mental health service medication scandal is suing the HSE over the way he was allegedly treated after turning whistleblower.

The Indo Daily: Netflix and overkill – are the streaming giant's woes the start of a new viewing revolution?





Dozens of attacks by dogs officially reported to local councils every year

Hundreds of dog attacks on humans and other animals have been reported to councils in the past five years. Figures provided to the Irish Independent by county councils show that dozens of attacks are happening every year and involve a range of breeds – including those not on the restricted-breed list.

Risk of being hospitalised with Covid five times higher for pregnant women

Pregnant women who catch Covid-19 are five times more likely to be hospitalised and six times more at risk of being admitted to intensive care, new research reveals today.

Extended welfare for families of children in hospital

Welfare payments are to be doubled for families of children who are hospitalised with severe illness. The new relief for anxious parents will be announced by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys today.







