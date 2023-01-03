Today's headlines: Social media vital in tracking final movements of Bruna Fonseca; Landlords set for more tax breaks to ease housing crisis

Here are today's top news stories on Independent.ie.
Social media postings have proven crucial in pinpointing the movements of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca (28) in the hours before she was found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat.
Landlords will be able to write off the cost of purchasing cookers, fridges and washing machines against tax under plans considered by government.
The priest who founded the website missing.ie has urged anyone with information about a missing person “not to carry it to the grave” but to “come forward” and help put a stop to families’ pain.
Staff at a Kerry hotel, where four men were stabbed, would not enter the building yesterday morning amid fears for their safety. Gardaí made a further four arrests last night following the incident on New Year’s Day.
Children’s hospitals are dealing with an “astronomical” number of self-harm presentations, two leading psychiatrists have warned.
Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes.
Employees will get new work from home rights this year – but they may not be rolled out until the summer.
A solicitor who received a €75,000 settlement and an apology after suing the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme) for defamation has filed a second lawsuit against the business group.
The HSE is urging people to consider all options before going to a hospital emergency department due to an “unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
The killers of an Irish father of two in the US are set to seek a transfer of their murder retrial venue.