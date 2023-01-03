Today's headlines: Social media vital in tracking final movements of Bruna Fonseca; Landlords set for more tax breaks to ease housing crisis

Here are today's top news stories on Independent.ie.

Social media postings played vital role in tracking final movements of Bruna Fonseca

Social media postings have proven crucial in pinpointing the movements of Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca (28) in the hours before she was found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat.

Landlords set for more tax breaks to ease housing crisis

Landlords will be able to write off the cost of purchasing cookers, fridges and washing machines against tax under plans considered by government.

‘Come forward’ – Missing-persons activist urges those with information to help end families’ suffering

The priest who founded the website missing.ie has urged anyone with information about a missing person “not to carry it to the grave” but to “come forward” and help put a stop to families’ pain.

Staff would not enter Killarney hotel where men were stabbed amid safety fears

Staff at a Kerry hotel, where four men were stabbed, would not enter the building yesterday morning amid fears for their safety. Gardaí made a further four arrests last night following the incident on New Year’s Day.

Actor Jeremy Renner left in a critical condition after a snow ploughing accident

Hospitals now treating 'astronomical' number of children for self-harm

Children’s hospitals are dealing with an “astronomical” number of self-harm presentations, two leading psychiatrists have warned.

Russian anger grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in Ukraine

Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes.

Delays over work from home rights mean new law may not come into force until summer

Employees will get new work from home rights this year – but they may not be rolled out until the summer.

Solicitor who sued ISME for defamation files second lawsuit

A solicitor who received a €75,000 settlement and an apology after suing the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme) for defamation has filed a second lawsuit against the business group.

‘Unprecedented combination of high levels of flu and Covid-19’ prompts HSE appeal to avoid A&E if possible

The HSE is urging people to consider all options before going to a hospital emergency department due to an “unprecedented combination of very high levels of flu, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”

Tom and Molly Martens to argue for change of venue for murder retrial

The killers of an Irish father of two in the US are set to seek a transfer of their murder retrial venue.



