Today's headlines: Sinn Féin surges to 33pc support but majority want Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Greens coalition, poll reveals

Mary Lou McDonald, the woman who would be taoiseach, at the RDS count centre in Dublin during the 2020 general election. Picture by Niall Carson

Sinn Féin surges to 33pc support but majority want Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael/Greens coalition, poll reveals

Almost half of people believe the Covid pandemic will not be effectively over until at least 2023, according to the first Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks nationwide opinion poll.

Man appears in court charged with pensioner John O'Neill's murder

Thomas Lorigan appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Saturday night charged with the murder of John O’Neill (78) at an unknown time on the 6th/7th of January.

‘Shane was the light of my life and the lamp of my soul,’ says grieving mum Sinéad O’Connor

Singer’s beloved 17-year-old son was found dead on Friday after going missing.

Kate Middleton marks landmark 40th birthday with portrait photographs

Kate Middleton has drawn on four generations of queens for landmark photographs to celebrate her 40th birthday, encapsulating the past, present and future of the British royal family.

‘Why is it so hard to build new housing in Ireland?’ asks Stripe’s John Collison

Stripe co-founder John Collison says an IPO ‘is not inevitable’ with more growth to come.

HSE refuses to widen Kerry health probe



The HSE has declined to widen a probe in Co Kerry into substandard mental healthcare for young people, despite fresh complaints. A fortnight ago, the Irish Independent revealed that dozens of young people and their families in south Kerry received apologies from the HSE following a review into the alleged prescribing of excessive amounts of medication.

Cold-case investigators file report on Sophie murder

A preliminary review by specialist cold-case investigators into the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier is now complete, and is due to be submitted to one of the most senior gardaí in the country, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Indo Daily: Sophie Toscan du Plantier: 25 years on from Ireland's most notorious unsolved murder

St Vincent’s hospital in a ‘doomsday scenario’ due to Omicron surge

St Vincent’s is in a “doomsday scenario” in terms of the number of Covid patients presenting at the busy Dublin hospital, at a time when 400 staff are out of work as a direct consequence of the virus.