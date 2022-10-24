Today’s headlines: Sinn Féin gave €12k commercial loan to TD to repay her rent debt; Killer Patrick Quirke’s bid to watch appeal on video link ‘to be denied’

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this morning.

Mr Moonlight murder: Killer Patrick Quirke forced to sit in his jail cell as his bid to watch appeal on video link ‘to be denied’

Murderer Patrick Quirke is set to be denied his wish to watch his Supreme Court appeal by video link from prison.

New scheme to use vacant homes to house refugees in return for payment

The Government is working on a new scheme to encourage people to hand over empty homes to house Ukrainian refugees in return for financial payment.

Less than 4pc wearing face masks on public transport despite Government advice

Less than 4pc of public transport passengers are wearing a mask despite health advice to limit the spread of Covid-19 this winter.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says €20,350 allowances that allows TDs to claim for office energy bills are ‘fair’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said TD allowances which allow them to write off their office energy bills are fully transparent and fair.

Sinn Féin gave commercial loan of €12,000 to TD Violet-Anne Wynne to repay her rent debt

Sinn Féin provided a commercial loan to a TD to repay her rent debts. Former Sinn Féin TD Violet-Anne Wynne received €12,000 from the party after it emerged she left a housing charity out of pocket.

The Indo Daily: They’re at it again – yet another new British Prime Minister

The Indo Daily: They’re at it again – yet another new British Prime Minister

Injuries lawyer to get €75,000 defamation settlement from business group

A lawyer in a personal injuries action where one client’s claim was dismissed as fraudulent and another’s as exaggerated is to receive a €75,000 settlement and an apology after suing a business group for defamation over comments it made after the case.

‘We’re very proud of this’ – Richard Harris's family donate Gladiator star’s personal archive to Irish university

The son of acclaimed Irish actor, Richard Harris, said his family were “very proud” that the vast personal archive of the Camelot, The Field and Gladiator star has been donated to University College Cork (UCC).

Pressure growing on Government to bring back €350 Covid sick pay if virus surges this winter

The Government faces demands to reintroduce the €350-per-week special Covid sick pay as fears grow of a virus surge.

‘Dark statistics’ as number of deaths of homeless people continues to rise

Homeless deaths have risen sharply in recent years with 70 deaths recorded so far this year.

Crisis in priest numbers as a quarter to retire over next 15 years

A quarter of all priests currently serving in the Irish church are set to retire over the next 15 years according to the Association of Catholic Priests (ACP).

Home buyers warned of ‘financial distress’ if they stretch to new mortgage limits

Home buyers are being warned that rising interest rates mean they are more likely to get into financial distress if they push themselves to new mortgage limits.