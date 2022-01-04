Today's headlines: Schools face staff crisis over Covid isolation rules; EU labels red meat a cancer risk and pushes towards plant-based diet

Here are this morning's top news stories from Independent.ie.
There is so much confusion about Covid testing and isolation that teacher unions cannot predict how many teachers will be able to work.
Alanna Quinn Idris suffered horrific facial injuries including broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, and broken teeth, but the worst injury was to her right eye which was ruptured in the attack.
Irish Rail has confirmed a small number of cancellations from tomorrow until Friday.
The EU’s new food promotion policy for 2022 says food promotions in the EU should encourage a shift to a more plant-based diet.
Well-known publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke faces a battle to get court approval for a massive debt write-off, after a creditor owed €12.2million lodged an objection to the proposal.
A 13-year-old boy has earned around €2,000 gaming in tournaments since lockdown, and now he has his sights set on being one of the best in the world.
Minimum alcohol pricing comes at a time of the highest inflation in 20 years, with reduced disposable income for almost all households.
In the deal, made public for the first time yesterday, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, agreed not to take any legal action against Epstein, or anyone connected to him, after a suit in which she alleged to have been sexually exploited by “royalty”.
The Government was warned to be cautious about relaxing close contact rules as it considers cutting isolation periods for the triple-jabbed.
Several hospitals are continuing to charge more than €10 a day for car parking charges, despite a promise to cap the daily cost three years ago.
Thousands of items pass through the airport security scanners every day, and some are stranger than others. From deer heads to meat grinders and even sea turtles – the security team at Dublin Airport have seen it all.
Radio presenter Michaela Hayes has spoken of her ongoing battle with Crohn’s disease.