Today's headlines: Schools face staff crisis over Covid isolation rules; EU labels red meat a cancer risk and pushes towards plant-based diet

Here are this morning's top news stories from Independent.ie.

Schools face staff crisis over isolation confusion

There is so much confusion about Covid testing and isolation that teacher unions cannot predict how many teachers will be able to work.

Alanna (17) ‘knows who her attackers are’, says mother amid fears teen will lose sight in one eye

Alanna Quinn Idris suffered horrific facial injuries including broken bones in her cheek and eye socket, and broken teeth, but the worst injury was to her right eye which was ruptured in the attack.

Train services hit by staff shortages due to virus surge

Irish Rail has confirmed a small number of cancellations from tomorrow until Friday.

EU labels red meat a cancer risk

The EU’s new food promotion policy for 2022 says food promotions in the EU should encourage a shift to a more plant-based diet.

Restaurateur Jay Bourke faces battle to get €12.2m write-off

Well-known publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke faces a battle to get court approval for a massive debt write-off, after a creditor owed €12.2million lodged an objection to the proposal.

‘I want to be the best in the world’, says Alex (13) after earning thousands from online gaming tournaments

A 13-year-old boy has earned around €2,000 gaming in tournaments since lockdown, and now he has his sights set on being one of the best in the world.

Some shops already brought in new prices for alcohol

Minimum alcohol pricing comes at a time of the highest inflation in 20 years, with reduced disposable income for almost all households.

Revealed: Jeffrey Epstein’s $500,000 agreement with Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre

In the deal, made public for the first time yesterday, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, agreed not to take any legal action against Epstein, or anyone connected to him, after a suit in which she alleged to have been sexually exploited by “royalty”.

Caution urged as Coalition considers relaxing the rules for triple-jabbed

The Government was warned to be cautious about relaxing close contact rules as it considers cutting isolation periods for the triple-jabbed.

Hospitals still charging over €10 a day for parking despite promise of reform

Several hospitals are continuing to charge more than €10 a day for car parking charges, despite a promise to cap the daily cost three years ago.

The Best of the Indo Daily: Sean Quinn and the ‘forgotten’ €100,000 wedding cake

Skulls, meat cleavers and live sea turtles – all in a day’s work for airport security team



Thousands of items pass through the airport security scanners every day, and some are stranger than others. From deer heads to meat grinders and even sea turtles – the security team at Dublin Airport have seen it all.

Watch: Children and teenagers get vaccinated in Ireland

Radio’s Michaela Hayes tells of her battle with ‘alienating’ Crohn’s disease

Radio presenter Michaela Hayes has spoken of her ongoing battle with Crohn’s disease.