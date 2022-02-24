Today's headlines: Russia launches airstrikes against Ukraine in ‘full-scale invasion’; spotlight is on Limerick plant as international sanctions target Russian oligarchs

‘Full-scale invasion’ has begun in Ukraine

Ukraine’s president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic as Russia launched military strikes on the country, while the country’s foreign minister called it a “full-scale invasion”.

Covid savings worth €1bn driving steep increase in house prices

Pandemic savings are fuelling property price increases, with money saved on childcare and commuting boosting home-buying power by an additional €1bn.

Victim fighting for his life was shot three times during farm row

A father-of-four was being kept alive on a life-support machine last night, after being shot multiple times in a farmland row over a dog.

RTÉ’s new presenters the are accused of posting ‘virulently sexist’ video

A video containing “virulently sexist” material promoting a new RTÉ radio programme with ‘The 2 Johnnies’ has been condemned.

Cyber attacks on infrastructure and missile attacks will be prelude to Russia’s land invasion

A full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine is now inevitable, according to Western officials. How it will unfold, however, is unclear.

Electricity customers to save €60 on annual bills as public service levy to be ‘all but abolished’

Electricity customers could be in line to save almost €60 on their annual bills with the Government expecting a public service charge to be reduced significantly, if not abolished, next year.

Spotlight is on Limerick plant as international sanctions target Russian oligarchs

International sanctions targeting Russian banks, bonds and oligarchs have shone a spotlight on the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Co Limerick.

Massive surge in fraud scams online or over phone during the pandemic

The pandemic led to a massive surge in people falling victim to fraud scams online or over the phone, it emerged yesterday.





The Indo Daily: Ukraine crisis - why Ireland should be worried about a war 3000km away

Risk of serious Covid-related inflammatory syndrome in kids reduced by vaccination

The risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a serious Covid-related condition that led to 15 children in Ireland being admitted to intensive care during the pandemic – may be reduced through vaccination, according to a new study.



