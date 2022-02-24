Today's headlines: Russia launches airstrikes against Ukraine in ‘full-scale invasion’; spotlight is on Limerick plant as international sanctions target Russian oligarchs

Ukraine’s president has declared martial law and urged citizens not to panic as Russia launched military strikes on the country, while the country’s foreign minister called it a “full-scale invasion”.
Pandemic savings are fuelling property price increases, with money saved on childcare and commuting boosting home-buying power by an additional €1bn.
A father-of-four was being kept alive on a life-support machine last night, after being shot multiple times in a farmland row over a dog.
A video containing “virulently sexist” material promoting a new RTÉ radio programme with ‘The 2 Johnnies’ has been condemned.
A full-blown war between Russia and Ukraine is now inevitable, according to Western officials. How it will unfold, however, is unclear.
Electricity customers could be in line to save almost €60 on their annual bills with the Government expecting a public service charge to be reduced significantly, if not abolished, next year.
International sanctions targeting Russian banks, bonds and oligarchs have shone a spotlight on the Aughinish Alumina refinery in Co Limerick.
The pandemic led to a massive surge in people falling victim to fraud scams online or over the phone, it emerged yesterday.
The risk of multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a serious Covid-related condition that led to 15 children in Ireland being admitted to intensive care during the pandemic – may be reduced through vaccination, according to a new study.