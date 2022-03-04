Read the top stories from across Independent.ie this morning.
Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.
Vladimir Putin has vowed to “seize the whole of Ukraine” and made clear that “the worst is to come” as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law.
Fuel prices are rising fast in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with expectations that average prices for petrol could soon reach €2 per litre in forecourts across the country.
The Dorohusk border crossing is the frontline of the refugee crisis, report Fionnán Sheahan and Mark Condren.
He normally runs a company that helps executives and their families relocate to Russia. In recent days, David Gilmartin has been assisting them in locking up their apartments and making their way to the airport or the border.
Alan Kelly resigned on Wednesday evening after two TDs and a Senator told him on Tuesday morning that the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) no longer had confidence in him as leader. However, the move was “completely unexpected” to most councillors and local area representatives.
Bill Gates’s familiarity with “evil and abhorrent” Jeffrey Epstein was a factor in Melinda French Gates’s decision to divorce the Microsoft founder, she revealed yesterday.
A pensioner has gone on trial in England accused of the “brutal” rape and murder of a teenage girl nearly 50 years ago.
