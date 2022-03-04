Surveillance camera footage shows a flare landing at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine March 4, 2022.( Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS_

Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant

Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea.

Putin says ‘worst is to come’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to “seize the whole of Ukraine” and made clear that “the worst is to come” as he drew up plans to crush dissent in Russia by imposing martial law.

Annual cost of filling a car could rise to €2,400

Fuel prices are rising fast in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with expectations that average prices for petrol could soon reach €2 per litre in forecourts across the country.

‘I have to give my daughter to my sister – I cannot leave my husband’

The Dorohusk border crossing is the frontline of the refugee crisis, report Fionnán Sheahan and Mark Condren.

The Irishman helping expats depart Russia as the ruble tanks

He normally runs a company that helps executives and their families relocate to Russia. In recent days, David Gilmartin has been assisting them in locking up their apartments and making their way to the airport or the border.

‘Out of the blue’ – Labour councillors blindsided by Kelly’s resignation

Alan Kelly resigned on Wednesday evening after two TDs and a Senator told him on Tuesday morning that the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) no longer had confidence in him as leader. However, the move was “completely unexpected” to most councillors and local area representatives.

Bill Gates’ familiarity with ‘abhorrent’ Epstein killed our marriage, says Melinda

Bill Gates’s familiarity with “evil and abhorrent” Jeffrey Epstein was a factor in Melinda French Gates’s decision to divorce the Microsoft founder, she revealed yesterday.

Pensioner on trial for 1975 murder after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA match

A pensioner has gone on trial in England accused of the “brutal” rape and murder of a teenage girl nearly 50 years ago.

