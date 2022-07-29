Today's headlines: Romance fraud trio stalked victim online to ensure she was wealthy; Greens climb down on emissions but few left happy with climate deal

Greens climb down on emissions but few left happy with climate deal

The Green Party significantly climbed down from its demands of high carbon emission targets for the agriculture sector to strike a deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Romance fraud trio stalked victim online to ensure she was wealthy

Detectives have established that three criminals who were involved in a romance fraud in which a 66-year-old woman lost her life savings stalked her online after she became ensnared and fell in love with a false persona they set up.

Vodafone axes free calls for Ukrainian refugees as ‘PR value gone’

Vodafone Ireland has axed its offer of free calls and texts for Ukrainian refugees trying to keep in contact with family and friends back home in their war-torn country.

Wagatha Christie verdict due today: Here were 10 key moments from the trial

The long-awaited verdict in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial involving Coleen Rooney (36) and Rebekah Vardy (40) is due at around noon today.

Customers hit with seventh electricity price rise while energy companies report surging profits

An energy supplier is raising its electricity prices for the seventh time in just over a year.

Residents of Russian-occupied Kherson told to prepare for huge Ukraine counter-attack

Civilians have begun to leave Kherson amid fears of a major urban battle between the occupying Russian garrison and an approaching Ukrainian counter-offensive.

‘I’m not a Putin puppet’ – Irish MEP Clare Daly claims she has been ‘mischievously misrepresented’

MEP Clare Daly is claiming that she and fellow Independent MEP Mick Wallace have been represented unfairly by the “establishment media” for their stance on the war on Ukraine and wider issues in the bloc.

The Indo Daily: Clare Daly on that Russian propaganda list — 'I don’t feel we’re an embarrassment or disgrace'

Personal injury claims surged just before awards were slashed

There was a major spike in personal injury claims filed with the courts in the weeks before the introduction of new guidelines, which slashed award levels for most personal injuries.

Call for premium cuts after fall-off in insurance payouts

There has been a significant drop in the number of p ersonal injuries awards made in the past two years by the body that adjudicates on claims without involving the courts.

'Playing with fire' - China warns Joe Biden as Nancy Pelosi eyes Taiwan visit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden against “playing with fire” over Taiwan yesterday, as tensions grow over a mooted visit by US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.

Murder investigation underway after girl (9) dies from suspected stab wound

Police have launched a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, England.