Today's headlines: Romance fraud trio stalked victim online to ensure she was wealthy; Greens climb down on emissions but few left happy with climate deal

The Green Party significantly climbed down from its demands of high carbon emission targets for the agriculture sector to strike a deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.
Detectives have established that three criminals who were involved in a romance fraud in which a 66-year-old woman lost her life savings stalked her online after she became ensnared and fell in love with a false persona they set up.
Vodafone Ireland has axed its offer of free calls and texts for Ukrainian refugees trying to keep in contact with family and friends back home in their war-torn country.
The long-awaited verdict in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial involving Coleen Rooney (36) and Rebekah Vardy (40) is due at around noon today.
An energy supplier is raising its electricity prices for the seventh time in just over a year.
Civilians have begun to leave Kherson amid fears of a major urban battle between the occupying Russian garrison and an approaching Ukrainian counter-offensive.
MEP Clare Daly is claiming that she and fellow Independent MEP Mick Wallace have been represented unfairly by the “establishment media” for their stance on the war on Ukraine and wider issues in the bloc.
There was a major spike in personal injury claims filed with the courts in the weeks before the introduction of new guidelines, which slashed award levels for most personal injuries.
There has been a significant drop in the number of p ersonal injuries awards made in the past two years by the body that adjudicates on claims without involving the courts.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden against “playing with fire” over Taiwan yesterday, as tensions grow over a mooted visit by US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, to the island.
Police have launched a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound in Boston, England.