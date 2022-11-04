Today's headlines: Revolut setting its sights on Irish mortgage market; Tenants in more than 20 apartments in Dublin property facing eviction

A Revolut mortgage? CEO reveals 'super-app' plans to offer '100pc digital' mortgages

Revolut is targeting the mortgage market, the company’s chief executive has revealed. The new mortgage offering for Revolut users will be within its app, with instant responses to applications envisioned, according to the company’s co-founder and CEO Nik Storonsky.

The Big Tech Show: From the Web Summit - Are Revolut planning to offer mortgages?

