Today's headlines: Revolut setting its sights on Irish mortgage market; Tenants in more than 20 apartments in Dublin property facing eviction

Revolut is targeting the mortgage market, the company’s chief executive has revealed. The new mortgage offering for Revolut users will be within its app, with instant responses to applications envisioned, according to the company’s co-founder and CEO Nik Storonsky.
Gardaí should have the power to caution rather than prosecute people with severe addictions to drugs such as ecstasy or cocaine, the minister responsible for drugs strategy has said.
A mother of four has told how she and several of her friends are donating their extra child benefit payment to charity. Anne McDonagh gets €560 a month, so she received a double payment of €1,120 this month.
Some of the world’s most famous glaciers, including in the Dolomites in Italy, the Yosemite and Yellowstone parks in the US and Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, could disappear within 30 years due to global warming, whatever the temperature rise scenario, a new report has warned.
Tenants in up to 20 apartments in a Dublin city property have been served with eviction notices because the landlord intends to sell the building.
After being provided with a new state car and garda driver at taxpayers’ expense, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris is selling his private high-end vehicle. The Audi A6 is on the market for €43,500.
The number of personal injury compensation claims this year is expected to be at the lowest level for 15 years, with pressure mounting on insurers to start putting money back into the pockets of policyholders.
The Fianna Fáil councillor who called for Marc MacSharry to be forced out of Fianna Fáil supported a motion calling for him to be readmitted to the parliamentary party a month before he accused him of bullying.
A garda security assessment of the safety of 50 asylum-seekers was sought after an emergency accommodation centre in Finglas was attacked by protesters.
Former US president Donald Trump has told supporters to ‘get ready’ at a rally in Iowa ahead of the mid-term elections.