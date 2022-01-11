Today's headlines: Revealed - rates of Omicron by county; 150,000 public servants will work two hours less a week

Here are today's top news stories from Independent.ie.

Revealed: The counties with highest rates of Omicron over the Christmas season

Some counties suffered almost four times higher incidence rates of Omicron Covid-19 infections over Christmas, with people in Westmeath, Clare, Kilkenny and Longford the worst hit.

Sinéad O’Connor says son Shane will be laid to rest with just his parents at his funeral

Shane O’Connor, the teenage son of singer Sinéad O’Connor and musician Donal Lunny, will be laid to rest later this week with just his parents in attendance, the singer tweeted yesterday evening.

Warning as image-based abuse leaves some victims ‘suicidal’

The worrying trend of intimate image abuse is leading to some victims contemplating suicide, according to Women’s Aid. Image-based abuse happens when an intimate image or video is shared without the consent of the person pictured. This includes images or videos that have been digitally altered.

Health service in crisis as 14,000 staff absent due to Covid-19

Hospitals and other health services are facing another week of crippling Covid-related staffing shortages leading to bed closures and delayed access to care.

Gardaí to re-examine claim Ian Bailey met Sophie at festival a year before her murder

A claim that the chief suspect in the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier had previously met the victim is being re-examined by gardaí. It comes as a full-scale reinvestigation of the case seems likely to be approved by Garda headquarters.

Over 150,000 public sector staff to work fewer hours under €180m proposal

More than 150,000 public sector workers are in line to work fewer hours from July this year under a proposal that will cost €180 million. Nurses and clerical and administrative staff in the civil service, health, education, and local authorities are set to benefit most if the Government backs a new recommendation from an expert group.

Firm leasing family homes to tourists in rent pressure zone

A company renting out 23 family homes in Dublin 4 to tourists says “it can work out as a more affordable option than hotels”.

PTSB move on mortgages should have ‘conditions’

The takeover by Permanent TSB of Ulster Bank mortgages should have conditions attached to it to stop homeowners losing out, a leading consumer advocate said.

The Indo Daily: You just can't get the staff – How the surge in Covid cases is affecting our workforce

The Indo Daily: You just can't get the staff – How the surge in Covid cases is affecting our workforce

Boom is back for farmland as average sale hits €13,296/ac

The boom is back for farmland, with record prices paid at auction last year as demand from people leaving urban centres to work from home helped drive up prices.

Police appeal for information after father-of-two shot in Ballyfermot