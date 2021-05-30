Revealed: confidential Cabinet briefings show the Government’s secret fourth wave warning

According to one minister it was the shortest discussion they could remember on Covid matters. “There was no dissent or anybody questioning anything really,” they said.

Graham Dwyer: case contesting murder evidence to be heard in court next month

Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer could take a significant step toward freedom next month when the European Court of Justice will rule if gardaí breached EU law by accessing his mobile phone data.

‘Like a major open air party’ – shocked Tony Holohan hits out at large crowds socialising in Dublin

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan was “absolutely shocked” by crowds partying openly in Dublin streets on Saturday night.

‘They looked besotted’ – Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret ceremony

Boris Johnson married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a private ceremony yesterday morning, becoming the first British Prime Minister to marry in office for nearly 200 years.

Deirdre Morley case could be a ‘trigger’ for vulnerable individuals

Women who have suffered from postnatal depression and other mental illnesses are being “triggered” by the extensive media coverage of the tragic Deirdre Morley case, mental health experts have warned.

‘Nothing will bring Thiago back’ - fiancée ‘shocked’ as judge gives two-year sentence to teenage hit-and-run killer

The heartbroken fiancée of the Deliveroo courier killed in a hit-and-run in the capital has said the two-year sentence for the teenage driver responsible is “difficult” to accept.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill apologises for address to ‘cult-like’ Iranian group Mujahedin-e Khalq

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has apologised for delivering an address to a “cult-like” Iranian dissident organisation that has been linked to terrorism.

Volume of new job postings close to levels seen just before Covid lockdowns began

Job postings in Ireland have recovered close to pre-pandemic levels as more sectors across the economy prepare to reopen, according to research by worldwide employment website Indeed.