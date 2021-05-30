According to one minister it was the shortest discussion they could remember on Covid matters. “There was no dissent or anybody questioning anything really,” they said.
Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer could take a significant step toward freedom next month when the European Court of Justice will rule if gardaí breached EU law by accessing his mobile phone data.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan was “absolutely shocked” by crowds partying openly in Dublin streets on Saturday night.
Boris Johnson married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a private ceremony yesterday morning, becoming the first British Prime Minister to marry in office for nearly 200 years.
Women who have suffered from postnatal depression and other mental illnesses are being “triggered” by the extensive media coverage of the tragic Deirdre Morley case, mental health experts have warned.
The heartbroken fiancée of the Deliveroo courier killed in a hit-and-run in the capital has said the two-year sentence for the teenage driver responsible is “difficult” to accept.
Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has apologised for delivering an address to a “cult-like” Iranian dissident organisation that has been linked to terrorism.
Job postings in Ireland have recovered close to pre-pandemic levels as more sectors across the economy prepare to reopen, according to research by worldwide employment website Indeed.