Today's headlines: Relief for motorists as petrol prices drop to €2 per litre; LIV Golf series set to host event in Ireland at Donald Trump course

Relief for motorists as prices level off and petrol drop to €2 a litre

There is rare relief for motorists as industry experts say the price of fuel has stabilised after dropping to its lowest level in months.

Back on the streets: The swimming coach who killed his wife and child to hide a sordid secret

As he awaited a verdict, Frank McCann sat in the courtroom engrossed in a book about “the perfect murder”. The book, ‘Total Eclipse’, was described as “gripping” and “creepy” which could easily be words attributed to McCann’s own story.

‘Coercive control is a liberty crime, it takes away people’s equality and dignity,’ says expert

The Paul Moody case was a textbook example of coercive control, according to the leading global authority on the crime.

Saudi-backed LIV Golf series set to host event in Ireland by 2024 at Donald Trump course

Greg Norman is determined to take the LIV Golf Invitational Series to Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare

'Don't put your life on the internet, criminals are watching' - gardaí warn of fraud threat

The danger of posting too much personal information about yourself online has been highlighted by gardaí after three criminals were jailed for a €282,000 romance fraud in which a 66-year-old woman lost her life savings.

Double-digit inflation before the end of the summer as GDP slows

Price rises in Ireland are already running at 38-year highs and show no signs of abating as the economy loses steam

Doctors' defence body questions report that found drop in level of awards and legal fees

A defence body for doctors facing medical negligence claims has questioned the findings of a report that indicated awards levels and legal fees in such cases had fallen significantly over the past decade.

Back bench TDs vent their anger amid fallout from climate deal

Government backbenchers have criticised the lack of ambition and detail in the new legally binding carbon emission targets.

Around 40,000 passengers have flights departing Dublin Airport cancelled by airlines this month

Around 40,000 people have had their travel plans disrupted this month as 240 flights supposed to depart Dublin were cancelled.

Tax slip-ups set to sink Rishi Sunak

For a man whose campaign was built on the inevitability of victory, Rishi Sunak could hardly be further from his goal. Three weeks into the British Conservative leadership race, polling suggests his opponent Liz Truss is nearly out of sight.

