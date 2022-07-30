Today's headlines: Relief for motorists as petrol prices drop to €2 per litre; LIV Golf series set to host event in Ireland at Donald Trump course

Here are today's top stories on Independent.ie.
There is rare relief for motorists as industry experts say the price of fuel has stabilised after dropping to its lowest level in months.
As he awaited a verdict, Frank McCann sat in the courtroom engrossed in a book about “the perfect murder”. The book, ‘Total Eclipse’, was described as “gripping” and “creepy” which could easily be words attributed to McCann’s own story.
The Paul Moody case was a textbook example of coercive control, according to the leading global authority on the crime.
Greg Norman is determined to take the LIV Golf Invitational Series to Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare
The danger of posting too much personal information about yourself online has been highlighted by gardaí after three criminals were jailed for a €282,000 romance fraud in which a 66-year-old woman lost her life savings.
Price rises in Ireland are already running at 38-year highs and show no signs of abating as the economy loses steam
A defence body for doctors facing medical negligence claims has questioned the findings of a report that indicated awards levels and legal fees in such cases had fallen significantly over the past decade.
Government backbenchers have criticised the lack of ambition and detail in the new legally binding carbon emission targets.
Around 40,000 people have had their travel plans disrupted this month as 240 flights supposed to depart Dublin were cancelled.
For a man whose campaign was built on the inevitability of victory, Rishi Sunak could hardly be further from his goal. Three weeks into the British Conservative leadership race, polling suggests his opponent Liz Truss is nearly out of sight.