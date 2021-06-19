The vaccination programme will reach its peak over the next two weeks as the State receives over 600,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine – the biggest delivery to date, as the threat of the Delta variant looms. Meanwhile, Ian Bailey (64) said he fully expected to be “demonised” in some of the books and TV documentaries being released about the brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) in 1996.

Record jabs rollout on way to fight Delta wave threat

The vaccination programme will reach its peak over the next two weeks as the State receives over 600,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine – the biggest delivery to date, as the threat of the Delta variant looms.

Gemma O'Doherty tells High Court application by Beaumont Hospital for injunction is 'spurious and outrageous'

Beaumont and Ms Murray claim that in the videos Ms O'Doherty describes the hospital as "a death camp," and makes other claims that are untrue and clearly defamatory.

‘My company is now on the same Leaving Cert business studies curriculum – a subject I was told I would fail’

CEO of the Freshly Chopped Brian Lee says school doesn’t teach the life skills that everyone needs

‘I was quoted €7,946 for insurance as a learner driver. In Scotland, I pay €580’ – how young motorists are being priced out by insurers

A young motorist who was quoted nearly €8,000 to be added to her mother’s insurance policy has accused insurers of taking advantage of learner drivers.

‘Some devils out there are determined to see me bonfired’, says Ian Bailey

Mr Bailey has vehemently protested his innocence in relation to the west Cork crime for 24 years – but was convicted in absentia of the killing by a Paris court in May 2019.

DUP First Minister Paul Givan told by party officers he will have to resign as Stormont leader

However, he will remain in position at Stormont Castle until a new DUP leader is in place, party sources said.

Canada removed from list of mandatory hotel quarantine

Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced the removal of Canada from the list of designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine, with effect today.

Leo Varadkar to promise living wage low-paid workers in leader’s address at Fine Gael Ard Fheis

The Tánaiste will make a promise to improve pay for low-paid workers, such as supermarket and hospitality employees.

‘They were all expecting to go to my funeral’ – The GAA player who was clinically dead for five minutes

In 2010, Seaghan Kearney collapsed while playing five-a-side, and was clinically dead for five minutes. But he was one of the lucky ones, brought back to life by a defibrillator, just like Christian Eriksen

Picture This: ‘Before Covid, I was scared of getting to know myself’

As the Kildare band release their third album, Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy reflect on their rise to fame and why lockdown gave them new depths